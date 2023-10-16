Messy Divorces That Left Celebs Nearly Penniless

Divorces can certainly be costly, and the expense tends to escalate significantly whenever a celebrity is involved. In fact, the rule of thumb tends to be: the bigger the star, the costlier the divorce.

Take for example Mel Gibson and his divorce from his wife of 28 years, Robyn Gibson. Back in 2009, their split was thought to be the "most expensive divorce in Hollywood history," according to People. At the time, Mel's net worth was estimated at close to $1 billion, and he and Robin did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. Additionally, they lived in California, which entitled Mel's ex-wife to half of everything he owned, sliced right down the middle.

While Gibson landed on his feet — apparently managing to get by on a paltry half-billion bucks — not all celebs have been fortunate enough to have dollars left over after paying off a hefty divorce settlement. Sometimes, these stars are left in pretty dire financial circumstances, often pretty close to flat broke — proving that old adage often repeated in tabloids: celebrities really are just like us ... at least when it comes to divorce.