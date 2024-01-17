Here's Where The Cast Of Ferris Bueller's Day Off Is Today

Matthew Broderick's role as the titular character in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" propelled him to national stardom. After playing the charming, daring, lovable Ferris Bueller, Broderick continued his acting career, starring in juggernaut films over the years such as 1999's "Election" and "Inspector Gadget," 2007's "Bee Movie," and 2016's "Manchester by the Sea." He also famously lent his voice to that of Simba in "The Lion King" and its sequels. Additionally, Broderick has enjoyed a successful stage career, which began before "Ferris Bueller." He actually won his first Tony Award in 1983 for his role in "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and won another in 1995 for "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

Broderick was quite busy in 2023. He played himself on the hit series "Only Murders in the Building," appeared in the Jennifer Lawrence film "No Hard Feelings," and starred in the Netflix original series "Painkiller," which dramatizes the rise of OxyContin in the U.S. and its broader impact on the opioid crisis. "I always wanted to have a long career. And it's been 40 years, so I guess I must have done something right," Broderick told The Guardian of his continued success. Despite his achievements and many memorable roles, though, the actor thinks one role has defined his career. "What's my legacy? Well, I'm Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it. And I like it. I've made my peace with it," Broderick said.