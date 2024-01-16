Inside Criss Angel's Rollercoaster Relationship With Shaunyl Benson
Criss Angel's career is like a magic trick itself — full of twists, turns, and the occasional disappearing act. He burst onto the scene by levitating in the streets and miraculously escaping from chains, bringing a rebellious flair to the world of magic, forcing fans to question the laws of physics, gravity, and whether or not his hair has its own magical powers. His breakthrough moment came with the creation and success of the groundbreaking TV series "Mindfreak," launched in 2005. He would land his latest show, "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars," in 2022. While his tricks have kept fans on their toes, one of the biggest intrigues is his rollercoaster relationship with Shaunyl Benson.
In 2015, Angel and Benson shocked fans when they disclosed they were secretly married with a son, Johnny. This came as quite a surprise, considering that Angel denied he had children weeks before the news hit media outlets. Nevertheless, it seems the pair were happy about their little family, until they abruptly divorced the following year. While the exact reason is unknown, the pair would rekindle their relationship soon after, announcing that they were expecting a second child in 2018. Since then, the couple has seemingly been inseparable and are even making plans to walk down the aisle a second time.
Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson's children faced health challenges
Famed magician Criss Angel and partner Shaunyl Benson were hit with devastating news when their son Johnny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2015. The little boy underwent treatment and eventually went into remission. However, by 2019, the cancer had returned. This was the same year that Angel and Benson welcomed their second son, Xristos Yanni, in January 2019. The couple welcomed their third child, daughter Illusia, on November 5, 2021. The following year, Angel offered an update on his son Johnny's cancer journey, revealing that he was in remission. Unfortunately, their baby girl would endure health challenges of her own.
Benson delivered the baby by emergency C-section. She weighed just four pounds, 13 ounces. Sadly, she was born early, which resulted in a weeks-long stay in the NICU. Thankfully, by November 25, 2021, Illusia was home with her siblings and parents. Angel celebrated the exciting update in an Instagram post, writing, "Our 1st family pic. I'm in love with my family and my beautiful better half – my forever love @shaunylbenson – so thankful for all of you."
Angel popped the question to Benson once again
Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson may have already had one divorce, but it looks like they've learned from it and are ready to take on marriage once again. Angel re-proposed in November 2023 with a stunning new engagement ring, which Benson showed off on Instagram. "A forever promise from my ex husband/current boyfriend/ future husband lol...in our own little bubble of uniqueness. Here's to our wild ride over the last almost 11 years..with many speed bumps and detours along the way. But after everything my love, you're still THE one. @crissangel forever and ever and ever baby," Benson sweetly wrote.
It's unknown when Benson and Angel will be marrying for the second time. However, the family of five appears to be thriving these days. The proud parents and lovers frequently document their lives together on Instagram, even showing their Christmas celebration in December 2023, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus visiting the family. Though their romance has been unique, it is amazing to see them overcome the many hurdles they've faced.