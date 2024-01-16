Inside Criss Angel's Rollercoaster Relationship With Shaunyl Benson

Criss Angel's career is like a magic trick itself — full of twists, turns, and the occasional disappearing act. He burst onto the scene by levitating in the streets and miraculously escaping from chains, bringing a rebellious flair to the world of magic, forcing fans to question the laws of physics, gravity, and whether or not his hair has its own magical powers. His breakthrough moment came with the creation and success of the groundbreaking TV series "Mindfreak," launched in 2005. He would land his latest show, "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars," in 2022. While his tricks have kept fans on their toes, one of the biggest intrigues is his rollercoaster relationship with Shaunyl Benson.

In 2015, Angel and Benson shocked fans when they disclosed they were secretly married with a son, Johnny. This came as quite a surprise, considering that Angel denied he had children weeks before the news hit media outlets. Nevertheless, it seems the pair were happy about their little family, until they abruptly divorced the following year. While the exact reason is unknown, the pair would rekindle their relationship soon after, announcing that they were expecting a second child in 2018. Since then, the couple has seemingly been inseparable and are even making plans to walk down the aisle a second time.