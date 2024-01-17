Hallmark's Eric Johnson Got His Big Break Playing A Young Brad Pitt

Hallmark fans may have first met Eric Johnson playing store manager Jake Finley in the beloved "Debbie Macomber's Call Me Mrs. Miracle" in 2010, but the actor was already a movie veteran at that point. Johnson was born in Canada, and at age nine, the would-be-actor found his calling and quickly took to life in the theater. By age 12, his mother wanted him to act only as a "backup plan," but Johnson was sold on Hollywood (via Yahoo!).

He was focused on becoming Los Angeles famous and starring in an American movie by the age of 16. Johnson achieved this feat two years early, playing a teenage Brad Pitt in the Academy Award-winning 1994 western movie "Legends of the Fall." In a chat with the Edmonton Journal, Johnson reflected that the experience was an important part of his journey from a 14-year-old with dreams to an actor, as Hollywood no longer seemed like a distant dream. "Even though I was here, it wasn't unattainable."