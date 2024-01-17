Tina Fey Agreed To Reprise Her Mean Girls Role Under One Condition

It's been 20 years since "Mean Girls" first came out, and there's now a new "Mean Girls" for a new generation with some familiar faces. No, you won't see Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron or Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert as the original Plastics — Regina George, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners, respectively. *Spoilers ahead! But you will get to see Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. Fey had one condition for reprising her role in the movie.

"I am reprising my role as Ms. Norbury because we thought, well, teachers work for a long time," Fey explained to People, "So it might make sense if Tim and I did it. So I called Tim and I was like, 'Will you do it? I'll do it if you do it.' And we said yes, as long as we don't have to sing."

Since the 2024 "Mean Girls" is an adaptation of the "Mean Girls" from 2004, it's a cute callback that Fey and Meadows are reprising their roles. And what's even more touching is that their characters are now a couple — at the end of the first "Mean Girls," the two danced together at the Spring Fling. The new film is not necessarily a continuation, but Fey told Entertainment Weekly, "it's a multiverse." "I wouldn't look at it with a microscope. It doesn't entirely make sense," she said, but Ms. Norbury is back and still teaching at North Shore High.