Inside Oprah's Rollercoaster Health Journey

Oprah Winfrey's journey to success is a testament to resilience and determination. Rising from humble beginnings, including a tragic childhood filled with abuse and poverty, Winfrey has become a trailblazing figure in the media industry. The media mogul has long used her platform to advocate for the well-being of others and herself because, behind the scenes, Winfrey has faced several health struggles.

One of these hurdles Winfrey overcame was her double knee surgery. She underwent the first in August 2021 and the second in November of that year. During her October 2022 "The Life You Want" class, she explained how the experience changed her outlook on her health. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially," she explained [via People].

While the operations may have been a success, the actor has faced other challenges with her health. Luckily, Winfrey has not allowed any of them to keep her down.