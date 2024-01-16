The Touching Soap Opera Nod You Missed In Christina Applegate's Moving 2024 Emmys Speech

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards ceremony — delayed until January 2024 because of the writers' strike — had many emotional moments, but perhaps none more so than the appearance of Christina Applegate. The veteran actress was an unexpected presenter for the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award early in the show.

The audience leaped to its feet to applaud Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis and used a cane to walk across the stage. She was visibly moved by the ovation but managed to keep the moment light. Joking the audience was "shaming me and [my] disability by standing up," per People, Applegate added, "Body not by Ozempic."

Still tearful, Applegate went on to list her most famous TV roles. "Some of you may know me as Kelly Bundy from 'Married With Children,' or Samantha from 'Samantha Who' or probably my last job as Jen Harding from 'Dead to Me,'" she said (via USA Today). "But very few of you know me from that debut baby Burt Grizzell on 'Days of Our Lives.'" Sure enough, a photo of the infant Applegate flashed on the screen.