The 2024 Emmys Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Guaranteed To Make You Cry
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were supposed to be held on September 18, 2023, but due to the writers' and actors' strikes that year in Hollywood, the event was postponed. The awards ceremony was instead held on January 15, 2024. That calendar move meant that the "In Memoriam" segment included "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died unexpectedly on October 28, 2023.
A photo of Perry was met with applause from the members of the audience in the Peacock Theater as his image closed out the memorial segment, which included images of other renowned actors, directors, producers, and writers who died since the last time the event was held. However, that wasn't the only tribute that Perry received during that part of the ceremony.
Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed "See You Again" for much of the segment, but then they unexpectedly transitioned to a ballad-like version of the chorus of the "Friends" theme song, "I'll Be There For You." Cue the waterworks and grab the tissues.
Matthew Perry is still very loved and missed by many
"Friends" fans who know "I'll Be There For You" recognize it as an upbeat, fast-tempo song that wouldn't probably be your go-to song for an emotional memorial moment. But it turns out that the unmistakable song in its slowed-down version during the Emmys "In Memoriam" was absolutely perfect as a tribute, and viewers at home absolutely lost it when they realized what song it was. "Ohhhh this moment, [M]atthew [P]erry you will always be loved!" one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another said, "Finishing with [M]atthew while playing [I'll] be there for you felt like a knife to the heart and a warm hug at the same time."
Others revealed they're still impacted by Perry's death, and this moment brought those feelings back. "A very beautiful tribute and yes I still can't believe it. I haven't watched Friends since," said one fan. "Me either, I know I'd just cry," replied another.
Other well-known performers who were honored along with Perry in the memorial portion of this year's Emmys included Leslie Jordan, Andre Braugher, Angus Cloud, Barbara Walters, and Bob Barker.