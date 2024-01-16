The 2024 Emmys Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Guaranteed To Make You Cry

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were supposed to be held on September 18, 2023, but due to the writers' and actors' strikes that year in Hollywood, the event was postponed. The awards ceremony was instead held on January 15, 2024. That calendar move meant that the "In Memoriam" segment included "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died unexpectedly on October 28, 2023.

A tribute to those who have passed during the last year set to the theme song of Friends Rest in Peace Matthew Perry, Lance Reddick, et al #Emmys #Emmys2024pic.twitter.com/EvgKkFmsEc — Reneé Rapp Fan (What's a 'Pyro Les'?) ❤️‍🔥 🔥 (@foreverwilllast) January 16, 2024

A photo of Perry was met with applause from the members of the audience in the Peacock Theater as his image closed out the memorial segment, which included images of other renowned actors, directors, producers, and writers who died since the last time the event was held. However, that wasn't the only tribute that Perry received during that part of the ceremony.

Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed "See You Again" for much of the segment, but then they unexpectedly transitioned to a ballad-like version of the chorus of the "Friends" theme song, "I'll Be There For You." Cue the waterworks and grab the tissues.