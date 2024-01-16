The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Emmys

For TV lovers, the Emmy Awards mark the biggest night of the year to root for our favorite shows and cheer for our most beloved stars. And, for fashion lovers, this is an evening for carefully scanning the folks walking the red carpet. We love a great red carpet ensemble, but sometimes, we love a bad one even more. If you agree, then boy did the 2024 Emmys give you what you were looking for. This year's ceremony was full of truly great looks, but there were more than a few downright bad ensembles too.

Whether your favorite series was nominated or not, the lead actors may not have excelled when it came to award show fashion the way they did in their starring roles. There were multiple incongruous gowns, some very bad suit styling, and even outfits that would be better suited for Muppets than stars walking the red carpet. We've got all of the worst looks at this year's Emmy Awards, and if you love a bad outfit, these will not disappoint.