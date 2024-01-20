The Most Awkward House Hunters Moments That Were Caught On Camera

One of the most beloved "House Hunters" tropes is a couple with quirky career interests. Mikey and Amber from the episode "Fancy or Fixer-Upper in Raleigh" certainly fit the bill. Amber teaches art classes, while Mikey works in tech sales... oh, and he's a rapper. Just after Mikey reveals this information, the show cuts to a memorable interaction between the two. Amber is painting a picture when Mikey stumbles into the room. "I was, uh, writing a lyric upstairs. You wanna hear it?" he asks. You get the sense that he would share it even if she said, "No."

After Amber gives him the green light, Mikey begins spitting bars: "Seems in this democracy/winning is a hypocrisy/and I'm a liar/so I guess that you could catch me profiting." The breathless grin that spreads across his face as he awaits her reaction is a bit frightening.

Later in the episode, we're gifted with another Mikey original. He bursts into another verse while he and Amber are driving down the street — and this one is even more confusing. "I want a house with a big backyard where everything is moving/ready up in the money if necessary/and everything that you wanted to do/work with a good price/you purchase the bones to make it hurt," he recites. Amber grimaces the whole time; at one point, she even raises her eyebrows, representing all of us at home.