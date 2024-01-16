Steve Burton's Return To General Hospital May End Sooner Than We Thought

When Steve Burton appeared at the end of the primetime special "General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling" and Soap Opera Digest later confirmed he was returning as beloved mob enforcer Jason Morgan, the fandom collectively jumped for joy. After being fired in 2021 for refusing to submit to the show's COVID-19 vaccine directive, his character Jason was seemingly killed off in a cave-in, although his body wasn't found, leaving things open for a future return. Because ABC's mandate is no more, that future is now, and many citizens of Port Charles desperately need Jason.

However, much to the fans' chagrin, his return may be short-lived. In November 2021, after being let go from the sudser, Burton posted a video on Instagram clarifying what happened and optimistically stating, "I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open." In an interview with ABC7 posted on January 10 in which he discussed his return to "GH," Burton explained: "Where I am in my life, you know I feel like I have another ... I don't know, it's a feeling right now and I don't like to go on feelings all the time, but another two to three years of acting." He referenced his Instagram post where he stated he'd "Love to finish my career [at 'GH']."

But what does this mean for Jason, the character's friends and family, and the fans?