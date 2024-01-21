James, Earl Of Wessex, Lives A Lavish Life

For the most part, the royal family of the United Kingdom are some of the most famous people in the world. Royal watchers obsessively track the intrigue and movements of high-profile family members like Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Prince William is directly in line for the throne, so it makes sense that he's more famous than some of his cousins, who include Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Less well known is his cousin James, Earl of Wessex, son of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Though James' father is a prince, James is not. When Prince Edward married Sophie in 1999, the palace issued a press release explaining, "The Queen has also decided, with the agreement of The Prince Edward and Miss Rhys-Jones, that any children they might have should not be given the style His or Her Royal Highness, but would have courtesy titles as sons or daughters of an Earl."

Accordingly, Sophie told The Sunday Times that she and her husband have tried to raise their children with some sense of normalcy. "[W]e made the decision not to use HRH titles," she explained. "They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely." Still, while James may or may not decide to be Prince James someday, he's grown up as a member of the royal family anyway, living a lavish life with all of the luxuries one might expect.