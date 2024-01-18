HGTV's Ben Napier Has An Adorable Bromance With This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan

Ben Napier might be known for his heartwarming romance with fellow HGTV host Erin Napier, but the Mississippi native also has an adorable bromance with actor Chris Sullivan. While Ben is known for hosting the renovation show "Home Town," along with spin-offs like "Home Town Takeover" and "Home Town Kickstart," Sullivan is known for starring as Toby Damon in the NBC drama "This Is Us."

Though it's unclear how Sullivan and Ben originally met, the charming duo have shared glimpses into their long-lasting friendship via social media. For example, to commemorate their 2021 Fourth of July celebrations, both stars shared snapshots of their matching, patriotic outfits. Ben even paired his photos with a pun-filled caption that referenced their matching star-spangled shorts and exposed legs. "Happy 4th of Ju-thigh!! Enjoy the thigh-er works," the HGTV star wrote.

Fans of both "This Is Us" and the HGTV hosts were living for the collaboration, with one commentor even declaring, "This is the BEST Bromance that has ever existed!!"