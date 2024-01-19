Taylor Swift And Laura Dern Have An Unexpected And Adorable Friendship
Taylor Swift is no stranger to friendships with big stars but one surprising celeb from the Hollywood sphere that Swift is close to is actor Laura Dern. Known for projects such as "Jurassic Park," "Big Little Lies," and "Marriage Story," fans of Dern's were thrilled when she appeared in Swift's music video for the song "Bejeweled." In that fairy-tale-esque video reminiscent of "Cinderella," Dern plays Swift's mean, demanding "Stepmommy." In the opening scene prior to the song, Dern's character sharply tells Swift's character, "Speak not, tired, tacky wench" (referencing Swift's "Speak Now" album).
However, Dern's sweet friendship with Swift is a lot different than her evil role in that video. While speaking with People in January 2024, Dern spoke highly of Swift as an artist and personal friend. "It's one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much," Dern told the outlet. "To find a friend amidst the creative, and she's a superpower ... She's incredible. So that's been really fun."
You can thank the "Midnights" era for inspiring '70s-nostalgia-meets-nighttime-glitter looks, and for bringing two powerhouse women together. In an interview from 2022, Swift explained how she got Dern involved in her music video — which led to them becoming friends.
Swift recounted asking Dern to be in the 'Bejeweled' music video
Shortly after the release of "Midnights," Taylor Swift unveiled the "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled" music videos. While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Swift talked about how the "Bejeweled" video was something of a love letter for Swifties. She also explained that the "Midnights" album inspired her to make it like "Cinderella" and use her real-life friends as the parts.
After choosing Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim of the band Haim (and some of Swift's closest friends) to be the evil stepsisters, Swift added, "And I was like, 'What if we really shoot for the stars with the other casting with, like ... Oscar winner Laura Dern playing my stepmother?'" When Fallon asked how Swift connected with Dern, the "Mastermind" singer said she reached out and explained the opening scene of the music video to the actor. Swift claimed that when Dern heard about the "tired, tacky wench" line, she was sold.
"She's the coolest, she's so funny," Swift said of Dern. "She's another one. I'm like, 'Friend.'" After Swift pantomimed tucking Dern into her jacket pocket, she added, "You are my friend now."
Dern attended the Eras tour a couple times
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Laura Dern also recalled a conversation she had with Taylor Swift about her "Bejeweled" role. When interviewer Matt Cohen asked Dern if the "tired, tacky wench" line is what interested her in joining, Dern claimed Swift penned that line specifically for her to say! "Because preceding a script," Dern told Cohen, "we were just talking on the phone about ideas. She's like, 'What if you called me ...' I'm like, 'I'm in, definitely doing this.'" Dern said she was "honored" to be involved.
The "Enlightened" actor also spoke with Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" about attending Swift's Eras Tour concert. Meyers mentioned how Dern and her children went to the first Eras show in March 2023. He showed a family selfie and a photo Dern and her kids (Ellery Harper and Jaya Harper) took with Swift backstage. When Dern shared that same iconic photo on Instagram, she captioned it, "Celebrating our amazing buddy's first show of tour. Extraordinary. Found Family. #ErasTour."
Dern went to an Eras show in August 2023 as well. In one of her Instagram posts on the event, Dern showed off her friendship bracelets and said, "Congratulations to my extraordinary buddy and the unparalleled, incredible team of dancers, musicians, road crew, management, and everyone who has made the Eras Tour a lifelong magic memory to behold."