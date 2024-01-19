Taylor Swift And Laura Dern Have An Unexpected And Adorable Friendship

Taylor Swift is no stranger to friendships with big stars but one surprising celeb from the Hollywood sphere that Swift is close to is actor Laura Dern. Known for projects such as "Jurassic Park," "Big Little Lies," and "Marriage Story," fans of Dern's were thrilled when she appeared in Swift's music video for the song "Bejeweled." In that fairy-tale-esque video reminiscent of "Cinderella," Dern plays Swift's mean, demanding "Stepmommy." In the opening scene prior to the song, Dern's character sharply tells Swift's character, "Speak not, tired, tacky wench" (referencing Swift's "Speak Now" album).

However, Dern's sweet friendship with Swift is a lot different than her evil role in that video. While speaking with People in January 2024, Dern spoke highly of Swift as an artist and personal friend. "It's one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much," Dern told the outlet. "To find a friend amidst the creative, and she's a superpower ... She's incredible. So that's been really fun."

You can thank the "Midnights" era for inspiring '70s-nostalgia-meets-nighttime-glitter looks, and for bringing two powerhouse women together. In an interview from 2022, Swift explained how she got Dern involved in her music video — which led to them becoming friends.