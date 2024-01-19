What We Know About Jenna Ortega's Relationship History
Jenna Ortega's stunning transformation from a Disney Channel star to a prominent Hollywood figure has been publicly witnessed, but the same can't be said for the "Wednesday" star's private life. Despite her growing fame, Ortega tends to keep her interviews centered on her career, revealing little about her inner world. The actor's love life, in particular, is a subject she keeps well-guarded, with numerous rumors linking her to various industry figures, though most haven't been confirmed. While maintaining a tight lid on her romantic affairs, Ortega did open up about her perspective on relationships in an interview with Elle.
She admitted, "Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out." For Ortega, the emotional aspect of romance is often overwhelming, so she prefers to channel her energy into her career. The actor reiterated this on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, explaining, "A part of it is self-esteem. I'm not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone." Given the remarkable strides she's made in a relatively short time, one could argue that choosing to focus on herself was smart. Still, despite the lack of details about her love life, Ortega continues to find herself at the center of dating rumors.
Jenna Ortega and Isaak Presley sparked dating rumors
During their time on Disney's "Stuck in the Middle," Jenna Ortega and Isaak Presley were a rumored item. Notably, despite portraying siblings on the show, which ran from 2016 to 2018, the two actors are the same age in real life. Despite insisting there was nothing more than friendship at play, Presley arguably played into the speculation for attention and, in some cases, he even used it as a way to generate interest in his content.
In 2018, the actor uploaded a video to his YouTube channel featuring time spent with the "Stuck in the Middle" cast, including Ortega, but for some reason, he only highlighted her name in the title and notably added the word "dating" right next to it. Furthermore, in a separate video a year later, Presley addressed fans' assumptions about his feelings for Ortega, disclosing, "There's definitely been times in my life where I think I've liked Jenna."
However, the Disney star continued the video by calling Ortega his best friend, emphasizing there was nothing more to it. On Ortega's 17th birthday, in 2019, Presley publicly congratulated her on Instagram, posting a series of pics of them hanging out. "Jenna, you have, without a doubt, impacted my life so much," he captioned it. Despite fans' hopes for a romantic relationship, it seems that Ortega and Presley were nothing more than friends.
The actor was briefly linked to Jacob Sartorius
After appearing in Jacob Sartorius' music video for "Chapstick," in 2017, he and Jenna Ortega had tongues wagging over a possible romantic connection between them. In the video, they play love interests and even share a peck on the lips. While their chemistry could've been written off as an act, around the time that "Chapstick" premiered, Sartorius took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and coyly revealed, "I have a crush." According to Seventeen, the musician later posted a series of romantic pictures with Ortega from the video but has since deleted them.
However, it seems there was nothing romantic going on IRL. When questioned about their relationship, Sartorius told J-14: "We're really good friends, and she's really nice." Still, he subtly hinted at something more, sharing, "It was really fun to film the video. She's really nice, so we had good chemistry on camera and off." Although there might have been real-life chemistry, Ortega never directly addressed the situation.
In her interview with Elle, the "Scream" star expressed her disinterest in swooning over a guy, arguing, "It's a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy-oriented, or what they're expressing is based on a guy's position and a guy's story." In retrospect, it's safe to assume that Ortega and Sartorius' rumored relationship was nothing more than fans' — and perhaps Sartorius' — wishful thinking.
Ortega was rumored to be romantically involved with Asher Angel
About a year after she was rumored to be dating Jacob Sartorius, Jenna Ortega was linked to fellow Disney Channel star Asher Angel. The stories gained traction when the duo made a joint appearance in matching couples' costumes at Just Jared's Halloween Party in 2018. Ortega donned an Ariana Grande outfit, while Angel went as Grande's then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
Although the exact circumstances of the rumored couple's initial meeting remain unclear, their shared status as Disney stars suggests a possible work-related encounter. Notably, Ortega starred in "Stuck in the Middle" from 2016 to 2018, while Angel was a part of the "Andi Mack" series from 2017 to 2019. As both were filming in 2018, which was the year the rumors took off, they could've easily bumped into each other in one of Disney's studios. After their costumed outing, Ortega and Angel attended various events together, yet they chose to keep their romance private.
Fans eager for insights into their connection discovered a potential reference when Ortega appeared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2023. The actor divulged, "I was in a relationship for a couple of years, but I stopped it when things got too hectic." She added, "And it had nothing to do with them; I just couldn't manage all the things." Given her penchant for privacy, it's hard to say if the ex she was referring to was Angel, but it seems highly likely.
She and Percy Hynes White were an alleged item
Throughout 2022 and 2023, Jenna Ortega was consistently linked to her "Wednesday" co-star, Percy Hynes White. DeuxMoi, the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account, fueled the speculation by publishing information from a source who claimed that Ortega and White were romantically involved during the shoot, as reported by HOLR Magazine. Then, during a conversation with Popternative in 2022, White revealed he was working on another project with Ortega, the 2024 movie "Winter Spring Summer or Fall." The actor shared, "I love working with Jenna. We have a fun time together," sending the comments section into a frenzy.
However, both actors chose to remain silent on the rumors and didn't address the guesswork surrounding their alleged fling either. Notably, in January 2023, White was accused of sexual assault on X, formerly known as Twitter, by an unidentified woman. Despite dismissing the claims on his Instagram account, the actor was ultimately written out of the sophomore season of the Netflix hit, according to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail.
Despite the drama, White and Ortega were still at the center of dating rumors as they attended the Golden Globes Awards together in March 2023, appearing to be more than just colleagues. However, Ortega referred to White as her good friend when interviewed on the red carpet. Although it cannot be confirmed whether the two actors were ever romantically involved, their behavior has at times suggested a connection that goes beyond friendship.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).