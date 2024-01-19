What We Know About Jenna Ortega's Relationship History

During their time on Disney's "Stuck in the Middle," Jenna Ortega and Isaak Presley were a rumored item. Notably, despite portraying siblings on the show, which ran from 2016 to 2018, the two actors are the same age in real life. Despite insisting there was nothing more than friendship at play, Presley arguably played into the speculation for attention and, in some cases, he even used it as a way to generate interest in his content.

In 2018, the actor uploaded a video to his YouTube channel featuring time spent with the "Stuck in the Middle" cast, including Ortega, but for some reason, he only highlighted her name in the title and notably added the word "dating" right next to it. Furthermore, in a separate video a year later, Presley addressed fans' assumptions about his feelings for Ortega, disclosing, "There's definitely been times in my life where I think I've liked Jenna."

However, the Disney star continued the video by calling Ortega his best friend, emphasizing there was nothing more to it. On Ortega's 17th birthday, in 2019, Presley publicly congratulated her on Instagram, posting a series of pics of them hanging out. "Jenna, you have, without a doubt, impacted my life so much," he captioned it. Despite fans' hopes for a romantic relationship, it seems that Ortega and Presley were nothing more than friends.