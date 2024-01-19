The Sweet Nickname King Charles Had For Princess Margaret

Some royal traditions of the British monarchy can be traced back through centuries of pomp and routine, while others have a far simpler origin, such as a toddler struggling to say their R's. Such was the case for King Charles III, then still Prince Charles, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The young boy's inability to pronounce certain consonants resulted in his adopting an adorable nickname for his mother's younger sister, Princess Margaret, in his early years.

A 1953 edition of Woman & Home magazine profiled the family life of Queen Elizabeth and her two young children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. The article, written by royal expert and author of "The Pictorial History of Windsor Castle," Marguerite D. Peacocke, revealed that the young prince addressed his aunt by her first name instead of using formal titles reserved for older relatives.

"But like most children just beginning to talk, he found R's rather a problem, and therefore invented his own private version, which was interpreted as 'Margot,'" wrote Peacocke (via Yahoo).