Details About Kevin Hart's Messy Divorce From His Ex-Wife Torrei
For a little while, Torrei and Kevin Hart had us all convinced that their relationship would stand the test of time. The former couple first met in community college and instantly found common ground over their shared love of comedy. They tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed two children, their daughter, Heaven, and their son, Hendrix. But, in 2011, the Harts' happy family life came to a crushing halt when Kevin filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, the comedian requested joint custody of their kids and asked the court for a spousal support pardon.
After a grueling 2-year legal battle, the former couple finally reached a settlement whereby Kevin had to pay Torrei a one-off payment of $175,000 and an additional $19,785 a month in child support, per TMZ. Torrei also reportedly acquired valuable assets in the agreement like jewelry and a Cadillac Escalade. Although the former couple initially seemed like they were on good terms, things quickly took a turn for the worse when Kevin revealed the reason for their split during his 2013 stand-up special, "Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain."
"Yes, people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, I'm not," he said at the time. "Do I wish I could take it back? No, I don't." The comedian reasoned that people can only grow from their mistakes, asserting, "The only way that you can be perfect is to not f*** up. I did it, I f***** up. Don't cheat!" (via People). Naturally, Torrei wasn't exactly a fan of these statements.
Kevin Hart doesn't think he's to blame for the marriage ending
In a 2017 Inside Edition interview, Torrei Hart confirmed that her marriage ended because Kevin Hart cheated on her. Pointing out how she met the world-conquering comedian before he rose to prominence, Torrei acknowledged that fame drove a wedge between them. Torrei also made it clear that she didn't like to be used as fodder for any of his comedic material. Just a month before Torrei's interview, Kevin's current wife, Eniko Hart, took to Instagram to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
In the caption, she was happy to share that they had been together for eight years. However, that meant their relationship started around 2009 when Kevin and Torrei were still married. After several people noted the discrepancy, Eniko clarified that Torrei and Kevin were already separated and living apart when she met him. She added that Torrei knew about her and even called Kevin's former wife out for creating a false narrative to paint herself as the victim.
The comedian shared his perspective on the matter when he subsequently appeared on "The Breakfast Club," arguing, "I didn't f*** up my first marriage. [...] I got a divorce. I filed. I'm the one who said 'I don't wanna do this anymore, I'm not happy.' The infidelity and s*** was because we were both done." Kevin also confirmed the long-standing rumor that he cheated on Eniko. However, he wasn't happy that people were telling Eniko she got what she deserved for going after a married man because Torrei had led them to falsely believe she was the other woman.
The former couple prioritizes co-parenting over their drama
During Kevin Hart's "Breakfast Club" interview, he elaborated on how he and Torrei Hart were legally separated for a year before he met his current wife, Eniko Hart, thereby clearing her of any blame for what went down between them. However, the exes have worked to put their differences aside in the interest of their children. In a 2022 appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Kevin confirmed that he and Torrei had become friends after embracing growth instead of holding onto the past. The "Ride Along" star added that he took great pride in his parenting skills.
But, in another interview, Kevin got candid about how his infidelity to Eniko affected their young daughter. Fortunately, the father-daughter duo eventually ironed things out. When Torrei spoke on "The Real," she used one word to describe her co-parenting experience: "Easy." Kevin's ex noted that they have a long history and a solid foundation that won't easily crumble. As she stated succinctly, "We made a conscious decision to make sure that we want healthy, happy children."
She added, "It's about our kids. It's not about us. 'Us' didn't work out, but that [doesn't] mean we [will] have our kids in crazy situations seeing mom and dad go through things." Torrei also shared that she kept Kevin's last name to honor her kids' wishes. It seems like the Harts are doing a great job at raising their children because their oldest daughter, Heaven, has grown up to be gorgeous both inside and out.