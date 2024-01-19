Details About Kevin Hart's Messy Divorce From His Ex-Wife Torrei

For a little while, Torrei and Kevin Hart had us all convinced that their relationship would stand the test of time. The former couple first met in community college and instantly found common ground over their shared love of comedy. They tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed two children, their daughter, Heaven, and their son, Hendrix. But, in 2011, the Harts' happy family life came to a crushing halt when Kevin filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, the comedian requested joint custody of their kids and asked the court for a spousal support pardon.

After a grueling 2-year legal battle, the former couple finally reached a settlement whereby Kevin had to pay Torrei a one-off payment of $175,000 and an additional $19,785 a month in child support, per TMZ. Torrei also reportedly acquired valuable assets in the agreement like jewelry and a Cadillac Escalade. Although the former couple initially seemed like they were on good terms, things quickly took a turn for the worse when Kevin revealed the reason for their split during his 2013 stand-up special, "Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain."

"Yes, people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, I'm not," he said at the time. "Do I wish I could take it back? No, I don't." The comedian reasoned that people can only grow from their mistakes, asserting, "The only way that you can be perfect is to not f*** up. I did it, I f***** up. Don't cheat!" (via People). Naturally, Torrei wasn't exactly a fan of these statements.