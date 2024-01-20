Meet The Young And The Restless Star Eileen Davidson's Husband, Vincent Van Patten

Eileen Davidson and Vince Van Patten met on the set of "The Young and the Restless" in 2000, but they were still attached to two different people at the time. Davidson was married to Jon Lindstrom while Van Patten was married to his wife Betsy Russell, as detailed by Radar Online. But Davidson knew that she saw a future with Van Patten and the couple got married by 2003. She was even pregnant by their wedding day. The soap star told Closer Weekly in 2018, "I wanted to get pregnant right away because I was 41, which was a main factor. And honestly, if you ever hear about people who are supposed to be together, that's just us."

Along with his short stint on "The Young and the Restless," Van Patten also appeared on Davidson's other soap, "Days of Our Lives." But that shouldn't surprise anyone seeing how he has the arts in his blood. Van Patten's parents are legendary Hollywood actor Dick Van Patten and Patricia Van Patten, an actor and former dancer. Not only that, but Van Patten has got some smooth moves on the tennis court too, as he used to be a former professional tennis player. It's no wonder Davidson is so smitten with her husband. The two of them celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in style, per her Instagram page.

But being a soap actor and tennis star aren't the only talents Van Patten has.