Meet The Young And The Restless Star Eileen Davidson's Husband, Vincent Van Patten
"The Young and the Restless" star Eileen Davidson's character Ashley Abbott has been with several men over the years, including Newman family patriarch Victor Newman, Brad Carlton, and Cole Howard. While life doesn't always imitate art, Davidson herself has been married a handful of times throughout her life. Even though she's happily in love with her husband Vincent Van Patten, she was previously wed to "Duke of Hazzard" star Christopher Mayer and fellow daytime television star Jon Lindstrom. Her marriage to Van Patten has managed to beat the Hollywood odds and that's because it's lasted since 2003.
Van Patten is a television personality who is no stranger to the cameras. He's even been featured on several episodes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Davidson and Van Patten met on the set of "The Young and the Restless" back in 2000. Van Patten had a small role as a character named Christian Page. And just like many daytime television storylines, Davidson's early days with the handsome hunk were somewhat controversial because of their relationship timeline.
Eileen Davidson and Vincent Van Patten had different spouses when they met
Eileen Davidson and Vince Van Patten met on the set of "The Young and the Restless" in 2000, but they were still attached to two different people at the time. Davidson was married to Jon Lindstrom while Van Patten was married to his wife Betsy Russell, as detailed by Radar Online. But Davidson knew that she saw a future with Van Patten and the couple got married by 2003. She was even pregnant by their wedding day. The soap star told Closer Weekly in 2018, "I wanted to get pregnant right away because I was 41, which was a main factor. And honestly, if you ever hear about people who are supposed to be together, that's just us."
Along with his short stint on "The Young and the Restless," Van Patten also appeared on Davidson's other soap, "Days of Our Lives." But that shouldn't surprise anyone seeing how he has the arts in his blood. Van Patten's parents are legendary Hollywood actor Dick Van Patten and Patricia Van Patten, an actor and former dancer. Not only that, but Van Patten has got some smooth moves on the tennis court too, as he used to be a former professional tennis player. It's no wonder Davidson is so smitten with her husband. The two of them celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in style, per her Instagram page.
But being a soap actor and tennis star aren't the only talents Van Patten has.
Vincent Van Patten is a man of many talents
Vince Van Patten is also a writer, producer, commentator, and host of the World Poker Tour. Not only that, but he's also become a huge pickleball fanatic. He even wrote on his Instagram page, "When you love a game so much that in the middle of night you can't wait to get up and play, you know it's the right game for you! That's pickleball."
Let's also not forget that Van Patten can put 'reality star' on his resume thanks to his appearances on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." And while one would think that having your husband appear on your reality television show with you would be more of a curse than a blessing, Davidson saw a positive side to it. "The show is actually really good for my marriage because I appreciate him so much going through all these ups and downs with the ladies," she told OK! Magazine in 2015. "We always were and we are doing fine right now."
Clearly, things are going strong for the couple as they even celebrated New Year's Eve together with Van Patten's mother Pat, per Davidson's Instagram. Ashley Abbott might still be looking for her Prince Charming on "The Young and the Restless," but it looks like Davidson has found her one in Van Patten.