Signs Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth's Divorce Was Messier Than They Let On

To look at multi-hyphenate movie star Reese Witherspoon and her bubbly, blonde-haired, blue-eyed demeanor, one might think she could face any of life's challenges with a beaming smile and optimistic attitude — her divorce from her second husband, Jim Toth, being no exception. But inside sources allege that the split was not as clean-cut as one might think.

While the "Morning Show" star has maintained a positive outlook on her life post-divorce and her ex-husband and father to her youngest son, Tennessee, a friend and colleague of the couple revealed to The Sun that the relationship was a ticking time bomb. The final push of the detonator? A mid-life crisis that turned spouses into strangers.

"Jim is the one who has changed massively just in the last few years," the source disclosed. "Jim just isn't the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore. His personality, his attitude, and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business."