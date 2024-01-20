Kendall Jenner's L'Oréal Paris Commercials Are One Of Her Most Lucrative Gigs Yet
From walking the runway for some of the world's biggest fashion houses to being part of the Kardashian media empire, Kendall Jenner has curated quite an impressive resumé before reaching her 30th birthday. But a new professional endeavor that was confirmed in the summer of 2023 might prove to be the most lucrative business deal the young model has made yet — and in this case, it only requires about 20 seconds of on-screen time.
L'Oréal Paris announced in July 2023 that they signed on the model and television personality as a brand ambassador, bridging the gap between its existing, older customer base and a new generation of Gen Z makeup wearers. Cosmetics Business reported that the deal garnered roughly £11 million (or $13.9 million converted to U.S. dollars) for Jenner, whose net worth is estimated to be around $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).
According to The U.S. Sun's estimates, Jenner will be one of the highest-paid L'Oréal Paris ambassadors the company has ever hired. But according to the internationally acclaimed cosmetics brand, Jenner is more than worth it.
Kendall Jenner received high praise from the well-established cosmetics company
Established in 1909, L'Oréal Paris has committed itself to growing alongside its loyal customer base by following trends, formulas, and lifestyle changes throughout its over 100 years of existence. As the tried and true cosmetics company attempts to connect with the latest generation of young adults, it's found a willing and appropriate ambassador in Kendall Jenner.
"Nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner," L'Oréal Paris Global Brand President Delphine Viguier wrote in a company press release. "She is the embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same." The company went on to praise Jenner for her self-curated, global social media platform, which "inspires women to be themselves and share their lives on their terms."
L'Oréal Paris seems to also be taking a page from Gen Z's mental health-centric book by opting for an ambassador who has been open about her previously untold truths of struggling with anxiety and poor self-esteem. The brand lauded Jenner for her ability to empower others to accept their insecurities and work toward a more compassionate form of self-care.
From messing around in her mom's makeup to attending the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner's partnership with L'Oréal Paris came after Jenner's make-up artist, Mary Phillips, touted the brand's affordable cosmetics as the products behind Jenner's iconic Met Gala 2023 look (pictured) on her Instagram page. Online users were quick to point out the accessibility of Jenner's glamorous beat, and her ability to connect with the masses is one of the many reasons her partnership with L'Oréal Paris promises to be so successful.
As brand and culture expert Nick Ede put it to The U.S. Sun, the partnership "is a great signing that shows L'Oréal is moving with the times. Signing a reality star rather than an actress shows that they recognize the importance of social media." As for Jenner, she explained in the company's statement that joining the brand feels like a full-circle moment from when she was a little girl playing in her mother's makeup drawers.
Jenner has been the face of two L'Oréal Paris product releases, including the Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick and Panorama Mascara, per Vogue. We have no doubt Jenner will continue to make a stunning ambassador for the cosmetics company, proving you don't need to spend a million bucks to look like a million bucks.