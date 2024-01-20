Kendall Jenner's L'Oréal Paris Commercials Are One Of Her Most Lucrative Gigs Yet

From walking the runway for some of the world's biggest fashion houses to being part of the Kardashian media empire, Kendall Jenner has curated quite an impressive resumé before reaching her 30th birthday. But a new professional endeavor that was confirmed in the summer of 2023 might prove to be the most lucrative business deal the young model has made yet — and in this case, it only requires about 20 seconds of on-screen time.

L'Oréal Paris announced in July 2023 that they signed on the model and television personality as a brand ambassador, bridging the gap between its existing, older customer base and a new generation of Gen Z makeup wearers. Cosmetics Business reported that the deal garnered roughly £11 million (or $13.9 million converted to U.S. dollars) for Jenner, whose net worth is estimated to be around $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

According to The U.S. Sun's estimates, Jenner will be one of the highest-paid L'Oréal Paris ambassadors the company has ever hired. But according to the internationally acclaimed cosmetics brand, Jenner is more than worth it.