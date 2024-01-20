Jennifer Lawrence's Funniest Interactions With A-List Celebs

Jennifer Lawrence is undeniably relatable, and perhaps it's this quality that makes the actor so likable. Whether it's her down-to-earth charm or her effortlessly funny personality, the "Hunger Games" star has become one of Hollywood's most beloved actors. However, despite her popularity, Lawrence took a two-year break from acting between 2019 and 2021. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me," she told Vanity Fair in 2021, explaining, "It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'"

Fortunately, Lawrence made a triumphant return in 2022, taking on a lead role in "Causeway," a drama she also produced. The following year, she showcased her talent in the comedy "No Hard Feelings," earning herself a Golden Globe nomination.

Although Lawrence seems to be moving away from her fun-loving public persona (notably, she now rarely smiles on the red carpet), her past humorous encounters with A-list celebrities are unforgettable. Whether sharing laughs with Robert De Niro or Jack Nicholson, Lawrence's down-to-earth interactions with Hollywood stars over the years have provided a refreshing glimpse into her quirky persona, making us feel a little better about our own celebrity-related fascinations.