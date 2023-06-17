You Won't See Jennifer Lawrence On Social Media (But That Doesn't Stop Her From Scrolling)

Just because you don't see Jennifer Lawrence on social media doesn't mean she's not using it, and she's not afraid to tell you so. As a world-renowned actress, J-Law has always used her platform to prioritize honesty and humility. From her eating habits to her propensity for getting starstruck when meeting fellow celebrities, Lawrence rarely minces her words, including her opinions of and relationship with social media.

The modern age of social media effectively bridges the gaps between everyday folks and international stars, giving millions of online users access to their favorite celebs in a way that was never thought possible pre-2000s. And while some celebrities use their platforms as personal blogs, journals, fashion portfolios, or otherwise, J-Law isn't one of them.

The "Don't Look Up" actress has opened up about why she's not on social media (but still uses it), proving once again that she's as relatable as ever, despite her superstar status.