You Won't See Jennifer Lawrence On Social Media (But That Doesn't Stop Her From Scrolling)
Just because you don't see Jennifer Lawrence on social media doesn't mean she's not using it, and she's not afraid to tell you so. As a world-renowned actress, J-Law has always used her platform to prioritize honesty and humility. From her eating habits to her propensity for getting starstruck when meeting fellow celebrities, Lawrence rarely minces her words, including her opinions of and relationship with social media.
The modern age of social media effectively bridges the gaps between everyday folks and international stars, giving millions of online users access to their favorite celebs in a way that was never thought possible pre-2000s. And while some celebrities use their platforms as personal blogs, journals, fashion portfolios, or otherwise, J-Law isn't one of them.
The "Don't Look Up" actress has opened up about why she's not on social media (but still uses it), proving once again that she's as relatable as ever, despite her superstar status.
J-Law's complicated, traumatic history with the internet
Jennifer Lawrence had been acting for a few years when she landed her breakthrough role in the 2010 indie drama "Winter's Bone," which proved to be an iconic role for the up-and-coming actress despite a surprisingly low weekly salary. Nevertheless, Lawrence simultaneously took the world by storm with her authentic performance and warmed hearts with her down-to-earth relatability. Just four years later, however, Lawrence would get a taste of how dangerous global recognition could be when hackers published nude photographs of her online.
In a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence refuted claims that the photographs were a "scandal," instead focusing on the outrageous violation of her privacy. "It is a sex crime," the actress said. "It's disgusting. That's why these websites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody's mind is to make a profit from it. It's so beyond me."
It's unsurprising, then, that Lawrence would have strong opinions about putting herself on social media moving forward. Lawrence opened up about why she's not active on social apps in the October 2018 issue of InStyle, saying, "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don't want to welcome that unless it's absolutely necessary. I don't want to put myself out there for no reason" (via Time).
She's an online user, but not a very active one
While Jennifer Lawrence might have an understandable aversion to making herself readily accessible to the world through social media, that doesn't mean she's not on the apps. Lawrence clarified in the same InStyle interview, "I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak. Unless I'm promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won't hear from me."
That includes newer social media apps, like TikTok, as she revealed on a December 2021 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." When asked about her most used app on her phone, Lawrence admitted, "Oh, God, I hate the answer, but TikTok, yeah." Though, she quickly elaborated that she had no intentions of making TikTok videos, only watching them.
Still, the actress hasn't kept entirely silent on the digital media front. Lawrence has joined Twitter as of 2020 but only uses her account to address the most onion-burning topics, including legal policy, the environment, and human rights. As for the TikTok scrolling? Well, she'll likely continue to keep that online presence to herself.