Meet RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais' 3 Sons

Garcelle Beauvais' oldest son, Oliver, had a slightly different upbringing than his siblings. As a child, he moved to Los Angeles as his mom furthered her career. At age seven, he developed a love for music and began writing his own lyrics. His passion for music continued into adulthood, though a struggle with substance abuse would follow him for several years, something his mother once believed he wouldn't survive.

After stints in rehab, Oliver was finally able to get sober with the help of his wife, Samantha Saunders, and their son, Oliver Jr. After they wed in May 2020, Oliver shared with Confessional Magazine in July 2021 that being a father and husband has kept him on the right path. "I had talked to people, therapists, all type of stuff like that. Even though I told myself when I felt like I was ready to stop, and I wanted to stop, I could, but it was easier said than done. Then I swear, I swear, it was God, and my wife and my son, and it was just one day, none of that stuff mattered." Sadly, the couple separated in September 2022 after Samantha accused him of cheating on her after he was seen making out with "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss inside a Las Vegas nightclub. Thankfully, it seems he is still sober and thriving, and he even launched his podcast, "Bigger Than Us," in January 2024.