Meet RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais' 3 Sons
Garcelle Beauvais has worn many hats throughout her illustrious career. Once a model, she famously portrayed the character of Fancy Monroe on "The Jamie Foxx Show" years before she landed on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Even after appearing on the Bravo reality series, Beauvais still honed her acting chops, most recently starring in Lifetime's 2023, "Black Girl Missing." Amongst her most adored roles is that of mother to her three sons, Oliver, Jaid, and Jax, whom Beauvais had with her two ex-husbands.
Oliver is a product of Beauvais' first marriage to producer Daniel Saunders. He was born in 1991, though his parents split in 2000. Just one year later, Garcelle walked down the aisle with talent agent Mike Nilon in 2001. Six years later, in October 2007, they welcomed twins Jaid and Jax. Beauvais' second marriage ended after she learned that Nilon had a years-long affair. This left Beauvais as a single parent, though she has embraced motherhood and her three sons' ever-evolving lives and interests.
Oliver overcame drug addiction with the help of his family and music
Garcelle Beauvais' oldest son, Oliver, had a slightly different upbringing than his siblings. As a child, he moved to Los Angeles as his mom furthered her career. At age seven, he developed a love for music and began writing his own lyrics. His passion for music continued into adulthood, though a struggle with substance abuse would follow him for several years, something his mother once believed he wouldn't survive.
After stints in rehab, Oliver was finally able to get sober with the help of his wife, Samantha Saunders, and their son, Oliver Jr. After they wed in May 2020, Oliver shared with Confessional Magazine in July 2021 that being a father and husband has kept him on the right path. "I had talked to people, therapists, all type of stuff like that. Even though I told myself when I felt like I was ready to stop, and I wanted to stop, I could, but it was easier said than done. Then I swear, I swear, it was God, and my wife and my son, and it was just one day, none of that stuff mattered." Sadly, the couple separated in September 2022 after Samantha accused him of cheating on her after he was seen making out with "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss inside a Las Vegas nightclub. Thankfully, it seems he is still sober and thriving, and he even launched his podcast, "Bigger Than Us," in January 2024.
Jaid and Jax are twins with very different personalities
Jax Nilon came into the world just one minute before his brother Jaid. The two are fraternal twins, but their mother, "RHOBH" star Garcelle Beauvais, says they couldn't be more different. Jax appears to be the most outspoken of the two, which was even apparent at birth. "Jax came out screaming while Jaid came out looking both serious and curious about the world around him," Beauvais wrote in a December 2020 People blog post. This was also apparent in a gutwrenching October 2023 premiere of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 13, when Jax expressed that he no longer needed his mother to parent him as much (via Us Weekly). Sadly, Jax chose to keep his social media profile private after a vicious string of cyberbullying in August 2022. Unlike his sports-loving twin, Jax is more interested in anime, even immersing himself in Japanese culture during quarantine by teaching himself Japanese.
Jaid appears to be the much more laid-back twin, though he has a bustling high school life. He is a basketball player at Sierra Canyon High School and was even on the homecoming court in October 2022. His active Instagram primarily shares glimpses of his time on the court and his high school sweetheart, Ashlyn. Even with Jax being more reserved with his personal life than his brothers, all three have made frequent appearances on the reality series alongside Beauvais, showing their loving relationship with their famous mom.