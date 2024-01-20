The Time Days Of Our Lives Legend Bill Hayes Came To Bryan Cranston's Rescue

If there's anything that Bryan Cranston must have learned from Bill Hayes and that first day he spent on the set of "Days of Our Lives," it's that being kind to others certainly goes a long way. His former "Malcolm in the Middle" co-star Frankie Muniz had nothing but positive things to say to him while on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast back in 2021. "No lie, he's the greatest human being alive, as an actor, as a person," Muniz said. "He would show up every single day, and you know when you do something every day you can get annoyed — never."

Their other co-star Jane Kaczmarek also made it clear in her speech when Cranston received his Hollywood Walk of Fame that she adores him, too. "There's a saying that the three most important things in life are to be kind, to be kind, and to be kind," she said. Kaczmarek went on to say that if anyone would look up the word kindness in the dictionary, Cranston's photo would be there."

Many of Cranston's fans even applauded the actor for sharing his touching tribute to Hayes online. Some fans commented on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), "Bryan Cranston is a class act. For him to remember Bill Hayes' kindness 4 decades later and post about it is a wonderful tribute!!" Another fan wrote, "Gratitude goes on forever. What a heartwarming tribute." There's no doubt that Hayes would have been proud, too.