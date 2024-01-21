Tragic Details About Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton

Mary Lou Retton made history at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles when, at age 16, she won five medals — more than any other athlete at the games. One of those medals was the gold in the individual all-around competition, which had never been done by an American before. She became America's sweetheart during the games with her athletic ability, bright smile, and sunny personality, and Retton was named "Sportswoman of the Year" by Sports Illustrated and "Amateur Athlete of the Year" by the Associated Press after her record-breaking performance.

As beloved as she was (and is!) and with five Olympic medals to her name — an accomplishment not many can claim — Retton's life hasn't been all smiles and podium appearances. She's definitely had her share of hard times, and it includes both physical and mental pain and stress.

For starters, Retton's stunning 1984 Olympics performance almost didn't happen due to an injury just five weeks before the start of the games. She had to have knee surgery to repair cartilage damage and get back in shape in time for the Olympics. "I did three months' rehabilitation in 3 weeks," Retton said. "It hurt. Oh, how it hurt! It hurt just to walk. But I had to do it," as reported by the Los Angeles Times.