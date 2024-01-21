Gretchen Rossi Would Return To Real Housewives On One Condition

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi's stint on the hit series began when she debuted in the fourth season. She made a significant impact with her glamorous lifestyle and business ventures, including Rossi's real estate career. However, it was the reality star's engagement to wealthy businessman Jeff Beitzel that caused the biggest stir. Some believed Rossi was a gold digger trying to secure his money as he battled cancer. Sadly, Beitzel died in November 2008, and she was reportedly awarded $2.5 million per TMZ.

Adding to the controversy, Rossi began seeing her current partner, Slade Smiley, just months later, in February 2009, which was documented in Season 5 of "RHOC." While the ensuing drama made for great entertainment, Rossi exited the show in 2013, following its eighth season, though she is not entirely closed off to the idea of making a comeback.

During her reign on the "Real Housewives" franchise, Rossi also clashed with several castmates, such as Alexis Bellino and Vicki Gunvalson. However, the reality star appeared at BravoCon in November 2023, to help present Gunvalson with a lifetime achievement award for her service on the show. Fans were hopeful that Rossi might return as a result, but she has made it clear that it would require a significant gesture to lure her back in.