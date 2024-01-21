The Scary Medical Emergency Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Suffered

Upon arriving at the hospital, Hayley Erbert was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma occurs when blood collects in the brain due to a burst blood vessel. To treat the injury, Erbert was taken in for a craniectomy, a surgery where part of the skull is removed to relieve the pressure on the brain. A few weeks after the initial surgery, Erbert had a cranioplasty done to repair the skull after the craniectomy. Hough shared an update on his social media on December 21, 2023 after Erbert underwent the two operations.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote on Instagram. "This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

The medical emergency rattled the couple, but it seemed like Erbert was well on the road to recovery over the holidays. Hough posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram on December 25 to remind his followers the true meaning of the holidays, saying, "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment."