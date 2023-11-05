Meet Derek Hough's Wife, Hayley Erbert

Ever since Derek Hough rose to fame as the most winningest dance pro on "Dancing With the Stars" (this was years after his stint as a "Harry Potter" extra) before returning on the show as a judge, fans just can't get enough of him and his dating life. While Hough mainly keeps his relationships and rumored romances out of the spotlight, it eventually became clear that the dance pro has found a partner for life in his now-wife Hayley Erbert Hough, who is a star in her own right.

Years after the happy couple shared their first kiss onstage, Derek and Hayley tied the knot on August 26, 2023, just a little over a year after announcing their engagement in June 2022. Since then, the two stars have continued to share many adventures together, like jumping into the sea and biking together during their honeymoon in Italy. They also continue to make videos for fans on their YouTube channel, Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life. At the same time, the couple have performed onstage together as Derek continues with Derek's "Symphony of Dance" tour, with Hayley featured as a guest star.

While Hayley may be married to a famous dance pro, she has also made a name for herself. In fact, it appears that she complements Derek pretty well!