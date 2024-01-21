Inside Sara Evans' Chaotic Marriage With Pro Footballer Jay Barker
Music star Sara Evans' powerful voice and hit records including "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly," and "Restless" have shot her to superstardom. Her talents even earned Evans multiple Grammy nominations. While her professional career has thrived for over 20 years, Evans' personal life has been a bit of a rollercoaster, starting with her first husband, Craig Schelske, whom she married in 1993 and divorced in 2007 following claims of infidelity from both sides. She then moved on to NFL player Jay Barker, whom she married in 2008. Unfortunately, it seems as though their relationship is just as chaotic as her previous one.
Evans and Barker's relationship got off to a strange start when they were introduced by her marital counselor, who was helping her navigate her previous union with Schelske. The pair began e-mailing and texting before getting their kids together for playdates. In time, they grew closer and a romance ensued. Sadly, their marriage soured over the years, boiling over into several shocking headline-making moments.
Evans filed for divorce in August 2021, suggesting possible abuse
Country singer Sara Evans bid farewell to her marriage to Jay Barker in August 2021. While she didn't say exactly what caused the marriage to go south, the court documents seem to suggest that there may have been some serious wrongdoing during their 13-year union. In the filing, Evans cited "irreconcilable differences," but there was also another fact citing "inappropriate marital conduct." Miles Mason Family Law Group lists the legal definition of this term in Tennesse as "such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct towards the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe and improper."
Additionally, Evans' divorce filing indicates that she asked a judge to impose protections on her finances. With a reported net worth of $16 million, Evans wanted to ensure that both she and Barker's pre-nuptial agreement went into effect. Barker had a successful professional football career from 1995 to 2001, playing on several NFL teams including the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers. He also has a reported net worth of $7 million. Therefore, Evans is looking to protect all assets by ensuring both parties leave only with what they brought into the marriage in the first place.
Barker allegedly tried to run his estranged wife over after she filed for divorce
Jay Barker was arrested for allegedly trying to hit his estranged wife, Sara Evans, with his car. The shocking incident took place on January 15, 2022, when Evans left a party with a friend and passed by the home she shared with Barker. As Evans and her pal drove by, she claimed Barker began backing up his vehicle at high speed in an attempt to ram the car that Evans was traveling in. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Shortly after his arrest, Barker made a statement via social media alluding to his arrest being fabricated. "Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives. I love my family dearly, and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family and especially for our kids," Barker wrote, per People.
In June 2022, Barker pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment. As part of his plea, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation. Evans has not spoken much about her split from Barker publicly, and the two remain legally married as of January 2024. While both have children from their previous marriage, Evans and Barker do not share any biological children, which should make their split even easier. Let's hope these two can peacefully navigate their lives during the divorce.