Inside Sara Evans' Chaotic Marriage With Pro Footballer Jay Barker

Music star Sara Evans' powerful voice and hit records including "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly," and "Restless" have shot her to superstardom. Her talents even earned Evans multiple Grammy nominations. While her professional career has thrived for over 20 years, Evans' personal life has been a bit of a rollercoaster, starting with her first husband, Craig Schelske, whom she married in 1993 and divorced in 2007 following claims of infidelity from both sides. She then moved on to NFL player Jay Barker, whom she married in 2008. Unfortunately, it seems as though their relationship is just as chaotic as her previous one.

Evans and Barker's relationship got off to a strange start when they were introduced by her marital counselor, who was helping her navigate her previous union with Schelske. The pair began e-mailing and texting before getting their kids together for playdates. In time, they grew closer and a romance ensued. Sadly, their marriage soured over the years, boiling over into several shocking headline-making moments.