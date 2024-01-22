Tragic Details About The Cast Of ER

George Clooney played Dr. Doug Ross, County General's staff pediatrician and resident playboy. "ER" catapulted the actor to mega-stardom, and he eventually left the series to pursue a big-screen career. Nowadays, he's one of Hollywood's leading men, best known for films like "From Dusk Till Down" and "Ocean's Eleven." He may seem like the most charmed man in the world, but in reality, this superstar has encountered some pretty significant bumps in life — literally.

In 2005, Clooney hit his head while filming an action movie, causing severe internal damage. "I tore my dura, which is the wrap around my spine that holds in the spinal fluid. But it's not my back; it's my brain," he told The Guardian. "I basically bruised my brain." Clooney described the injury as "the most unbearable pain I've ever been through" and admitted that he'd considered suicide because of it. Fortunately, he had surgery and made a full recovery.

In 2018, a motorcycle crash left Clooney with a pelvic injury and severe bruising. As he recalled to Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner was driving 75 miles per hour when his bike collided with a car. Onlookers recognized him and stopped to record videos of the incident. Looking back, Clooney stated, "If you're in the public eye, what you realize when you're on the ground thinking it's the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it's just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page."