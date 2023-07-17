What The Cast Of ER Is Doing Today

Back in the day, before "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scrubs," "ER" was the ultimate hospital drama. Set at the fictional County General Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, the procedural ran on NBC from 1994 to 2009. The soap followed the lives, careers, romances, and dramas of the staff who worked at the healthcare facility. For years, it was America's longest-running primetime show. Over the course of its run, it picked up a staggering 124 Emmy nominations and 23 wins.

A number of familiar faces passed through the halls of County General as doctors or nurses, including the likes of Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Maura Tierney, and Hollywood A-lister George Clooney. For many members of the "ER" cast, the show proved to be a platform that launched long careers in TV and film. Curious to see what happened to your favorite "ER" stars? Let's take a look at what they're up to today.