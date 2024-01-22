Usher Lives A Lavish Life

When Usher Raymond IV was a young boy growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was determined to find his "thing." While other kids were drawn to team sports, he realized when he was still in grade school that life had another plan for him. As he recalled to Revolt in 2023, "I tried a myriad of other things until I realized maybe there's something there 'cause I feel a spark, I feel happy. I feel like I would do this even if no one paid me... I enjoy doing this. And this is something that can lead to something incredible."

That something turned out to be music. His family moved from Chattanooga to Atlanta, Georgia, so Usher could pursue a singing career. His mother, Jonetta Patton, took on the role of momager. In the end, it all worked out: After getting signed to a label when he was still a teenager, Usher launched a decades-spanning career that includes hits such as "You Make Me Wanna," "Think of You," "U Got It Bad," and "U Remind Me." Dubbed the King of R&B with more than 20 Grammy nods and eight wins, the singer's legacy is undeniable. What's more, he's paved the way for other artists, including singer Justin Bieber who was once his protégé.

All of Usher's hard work from the start has also paid off, literally. Estimates indicate that the hit singer is worth a cool $180 million. And with this much wealth, Usher is no stranger to the finer things in life.