Mel B's Daughter Phoenix Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin
When it comes to '90s nostalgia, Mel B's daughter Phoenix Brown (formerly Phoenix Chi Gulzar) is giving the Spice Girls alum a run for her money. The London native even recreated some of her mom's most iconic fashion moments in a December 2022 Instagram photoshoot, proving that she's grown up to be her mother's twin.
"I think my mom is an inspiration to many people, including myself, so I thought it would be a fun idea to recreate her in my own way," she told Teen Vogue. As a refresher, Mel B is a British singer and TV personality, originally making a name for herself as Scary Spice, one-fifth of the Spice Girls. She went on to launch her solo career with her hit single "I Want You Back" featuring Missy Elliott and then her 2000 album "Hot."
She's become a mother to three daughters throughout her career, with Phoenix, her eldest child, being fathered by her ex-husband and former Spice Girls backup dancer Jimmy Gulzar. While the former "America's Got Talent" judge is undoubtedly a '90s icon, forever cemented into the fashion and music zeitgeist, Phoenix has made it clear that she's ready to forge her own unique path. Even so, her mother's legacy is clearly an important part of her history.
A look at Phoenix's nostalgic photoshoot
Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997
Phoenix Brown's '90s photoshoot, which Edwig Henson photographed, is inspired by different moments from Mel B's music career. One outfit is based on her mother's look in the 1996 "Say You'll Be There" music video, which features the pop star in a cheetah-print bustier, black mini-skirt, and silver, futuristic jewelry. Phoenix's take on the look tones down the bulky accessories and forgoes the shiny eyeshadow, but it's incredibly evocative of her mom's original fit while still being stylish.
Another one of Phoenix's nostalgic looks takes inspo from the 1997 "Spice Up Your Life" album cover, which shows Mel B striking a pose in patchwork palazzo pants, a matching tube top with straps, and a pair of colorful platform shoes. While Phoenix doesn't match the vibrant '90s patterns exactly, her outfit captures its predecessor's loose and playful feel.
A third outfit, which was featured on TikTok, sees Phoenix channeling her mom's golden fit from the "Spice World" movie photo shoot. The London native recreates the ensemble pretty accurately, sporting a gold crop top, matching pants, and bantu-knot hairdo. If these spicy outfits aren't enough to convince you that Phoenix has grown up to be Mel B's twin, then we don't know what will.
Phoenix shares her mom's musical passion
Phoenix Brown obviously has much love for her mother's fashion legacy, but this isn't the only way that the budding star resembles her mom. Just like both of her parents, the London-based personality has a passion for music. She told Teen Vogue, "Music has been obviously a big thing in my life." Reflecting on her mother Mel B's musical talents, Phoenix added, "I just tried to shy away from trying to be a singer because that's her field."
Attempting to strike out on her own, Phoenix pursued her interest in DJing. You can see snapshots of the up-and-coming artists exercising her skills on her Instagram stories, and she's also created several weekend-ready playlists on Spotify. "It started as a hobby, learning through social media and putting mixes together and then it turned into something I could do professionally and it's really cool," she told Revamp Magazine.
While she seems to maintain an interest in DJing, Phoenix has revealed that she's ready to explore the music world beyond mixing and producing. Ultimately, the internet personality shared with Teen Vogue that she aspires "to be a f***ing rockstar," adding, "Hopefully, music is going to be something in my books. I'm going to work very hard for it. I'm excited about it."