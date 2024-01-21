Mel B's Daughter Phoenix Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

When it comes to '90s nostalgia, Mel B's daughter Phoenix Brown (formerly Phoenix Chi Gulzar) is giving the Spice Girls alum a run for her money. The London native even recreated some of her mom's most iconic fashion moments in a December 2022 Instagram photoshoot, proving that she's grown up to be her mother's twin.

"I think my mom is an inspiration to many people, including myself, so I thought it would be a fun idea to recreate her in my own way," she told Teen Vogue. As a refresher, Mel B is a British singer and TV personality, originally making a name for herself as Scary Spice, one-fifth of the Spice Girls. She went on to launch her solo career with her hit single "I Want You Back" featuring Missy Elliott and then her 2000 album "Hot."

She's become a mother to three daughters throughout her career, with Phoenix, her eldest child, being fathered by her ex-husband and former Spice Girls backup dancer Jimmy Gulzar. While the former "America's Got Talent" judge is undoubtedly a '90s icon, forever cemented into the fashion and music zeitgeist, Phoenix has made it clear that she's ready to forge her own unique path. Even so, her mother's legacy is clearly an important part of her history.