The Dark Side Of RHONY Star Kelly Bensimon's Marriage To Ex Husband Gilles

The life of a Real Housewife is not all it's cracked up to be. Real estate agent Kelly Killoren Bensimon was on "The Real Housewives of New York" for the second, third, and fourth seasons. For a decade, she and famed photographer Gilles Bensimon were married and the former couple shares two children; daughters Sea Bensimon and Thaddeus Bensimon. In a 2016 "People Mom Talk" segment, Kelly shared the difficulties of dealing with debilitating postpartum depression symptoms after Sea was born in 1998: "I couldn't drive. I had so much anxiety. I didn't want to be by myself."

The former model confirmed that the postpartum depression came and went for about two years until she got pregnant again with her second daughter. Kelly also admitted that Gilles wasn't very present after Sea's birth, which made everything so much worse. "Like, I literally gave birth to a child and my ex-husband just left and went traveling and I was this child by myself," she said. "I was so young, and none of my friends had kids. I was petrified. I loved her so much but I was literally petrified."

It was hard for the former Bravo star to manage everything she was going through, especially since there was a lack of information about postpartum depression and she had no support system either. When other moms expressed how well they were doing, Kelly asserted, "I'm not great. I'm not feeling good."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.