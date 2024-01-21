All The Famous Women Josh Hutcherson Has Dated
"The Hunger Games" heartthrob Josh Hutcherson has had a long-term relationship with fellow actor Claudia Traisac for several years now. The two reportedly met while working together on the 2014 movie "Escobar: Paradise Lost." While the actors definitely make a cute couple, Traisac isn't the first famous woman that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" star has dated.
The stunningly transformed Hutcherson may be no stranger to dating the everyday girl next door, as his early career linked him to fellow Kentucky native Shannon Wada, but he has aptly revealed that he has no qualms about dating co-stars. "As far as I'm concerned, you're both actors," he told Glamour in 2013. "You understand each other's lifestyle, so it's a very natural thing to have happen."
Rumors have connected him to stars like Chloe Bridges and Francia Raisa, but Hutcherson has had confirmed romances with fan-favorite celebrities Victoria Justice and Vanessa Hudgens. Despite keeping the details of his dating life private, these star-studded relationships have continued to catch media attention throughout the years.
Victoria Justice
Josh Hutcherson and Victoria Justice were romantically linked in 2008, with the two reportedly dating for about a year before calling it quits. Those who grew up in the 2000s will recognize Justice from Nickelodeon, as she played Lola Martinez on "Zoey 101" before going on to star in the musical sitcom "Victorious." She also appeared in made-for-TV movies on the channel, starring in both "Spectacular!" and "The Boy Who Cried Werewolf."
Rumors of a relationship between Hutcherson and Justice were sparked by their many public appearances together, as they attended events like Variety's "Power of Youth" initiative, Spike TV's 2009 Scream Awards, and the 2009 Kids Choice Awards. While the two otherwise kept things lowkey, with Hutcherson telling Popstar! in 2008 that he and the Nickelodeon actor were just "really good friends," Justice confirmed their previous relationship in a behind-the-scenes interview for her 2017 movie "The Outcasts."
"I guess my high school crush then would be my second boyfriend. His name is Josh Hutcherson, who's also an actor," she shared in a Facebook clip. "Him, Avan [Jogia], and I were actually really good friends." It's unclear why Hutcherson and Justice split, but it's believed the went their separate ways sometime in 2009.
Vanessa Hudgens
Another one of Josh Hutcherson's high-profile relationships was with fellow actor Vanessa Hudgens. Disney fans will recognize Hudgens from her brea-out role as Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" franchise. Since then, the celebrity has gone on to star in big-screen flicks like "Beastly" and "Spring Breakers" in addition to leading Netflix originals like "The Princess Switch" and "The Knight Before Christmas."
Few details are known about Hudgens and Hutcherson's relationship, but it's believed that they dated briefly in 2011 while filming "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" together. Hudgens had broken up with long-time beau Zac Efron the year before, seemingly keeping things more casual with Hutcherson. "I don't know if 'dating' is the right word," the "Bridge to Terabithia" actor told Seventeen when asked about his co-star. "She's awesome. We love being together."
Their breakup was formally announced in 2012 during a press interview for "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," as the actors were questioned about how long they had been dating. "We were [dating] at one point, but she broke my heart," Hutcherson jokingly told "Australia's Today," adding that he was just kidding. "That was a while ago. We're just really good friends now."
Claudia Traisac
Josh Hutcherson landed with another co-star in his long-term relationship with Claudia Traisac. Traisac is a Spanish actor, having appeared in movies like "The Last Night of Sandra M." and "Teresa" in addition to TV series such as "Luna, el Misterio de Calenda," "Apaches," and "Unauthorized Living."
The two actors met in 2013 while filming "Escobar: Paradise Lost," inciting romance rumors when E! News spotted the co-stars kissing during a Los Angeles stroll. Hutcherson commented on the relationship for the first time in 2015. "It's pretty good," he told E! News. "Distance is hard, but we make it work." The two have continued their long-distance relationship throughout the years, with Daily Mail spotting the "Catching Fire" star visiting his girlfriend in Spain for her 30th birthday in 2022.
"There's a lot of traveling, a lot of Skype," he told DuJour about the relationship. "I feel like I'm with you because I'm seeing you and we're talking, but also you're a f–king screen. It's very frustrating." Though Hutcherson has dated several famous women throughout his acting career, it seems that he's finally found his match in Claudia Traisac.