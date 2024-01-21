All The Famous Women Josh Hutcherson Has Dated

"The Hunger Games" heartthrob Josh Hutcherson has had a long-term relationship with fellow actor Claudia Traisac for several years now. The two reportedly met while working together on the 2014 movie "Escobar: Paradise Lost." While the actors definitely make a cute couple, Traisac isn't the first famous woman that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" star has dated.

The stunningly transformed Hutcherson may be no stranger to dating the everyday girl next door, as his early career linked him to fellow Kentucky native Shannon Wada, but he has aptly revealed that he has no qualms about dating co-stars. "As far as I'm concerned, you're both actors," he told Glamour in 2013. "You understand each other's lifestyle, so it's a very natural thing to have happen."

Rumors have connected him to stars like Chloe Bridges and Francia Raisa, but Hutcherson has had confirmed romances with fan-favorite celebrities Victoria Justice and Vanessa Hudgens. Despite keeping the details of his dating life private, these star-studded relationships have continued to catch media attention throughout the years.