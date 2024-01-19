The Sign Joshua Benard Takes Notes From Dad Maurice On General Hospital

Ardent fans of "General Hospital" know that Maurice Benard, who plays ruthless mobster Sonny Corinthos, is a Method actor. Essentially, that means he brings added depth to Sonny by staying in character at all times, including when he's not even in front of the camera. Since 1993, Maurice has refined his craft playing Sonny and has now passed on his knowledge to his son, Joshua Benard, who currently plays neurotic college student, Adam.

The younger Benard has been recurring as Adam since September 2023 and is now embroiled in a major storyline. Adam's parents put so much pressure on him to get nothing less than 100% in his grades that he seemingly attempted suicide on the January 16 episode as a result. Joshua has increasingly brought more intensity to the role, much like his father. Joshua explained his surprise as the part kept expanding to Soap Opera Digest, remarking, "Now that it just keeps going, it's almost like I get to go to acting class every day I'm there."

The actor shared how his dad often lends his expertise and offered a great example: "I had one scene where I was saying a bunch of medical terms and it was a super-long monologue and he told me, 'That's hard. I don't even think I could do that!'" Joshua proudly added that Maurice told him the scene was a job well done. Unsurprisingly, the father-son duo have very similar acting styles.