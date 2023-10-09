Adam Isn't The First General Hospital Character Maurice Benard's Son Joshua Has Played
Without Sonny Corinthos trying to control the streets of Port Charles, "General Hospital" wouldn't be the same. The top five Sonny Corinthos moments from Maurice Benard's years on General Hospital certainly read like a wild diary from a mad mob boss who is obsessed with power, getting rid of the people that get in his way, and of course, protecting his family — which is what Sonny's life on "General Hospital" really is like.
For Maurice though, being an actor just seemed to be the right fit for him from the very beginning. It helped him build the confidence he needed when he was still young. "I like to take a lot of chances and, as an actor, I take a lot of chances. It's that danger that I like, not knowing if I can do something and then doing it," he said in an interview with Soap Opera Digest in 1989.
It seems like acting is in the Benard genes, as Maurice's son Joshua Benard has also followed in his father's famous footsteps. While a lot of his fans might recognize him best as his character Adam, Joshua starred in another "General Hospital" episode that a lot of viewers might have forgotten about.
Joshua Benard once played a younger version of Sonny Corinthos
While there's a lot of speculation that Joshua Benard's character Adam might become a spoiler in the Josslyn Jacks and Dex Heller romance on "General Hospital," the young actor actually made his debut on the hit ABC soap way before he became a recurring character. That's because he played a much younger version of his father Maurice Benard's character in the Nov. 12, 2018, episode titled "Sonny, What If?"
In the episode, which also honored Maurice's 25th anniversary on the show, the writers took a look at how Sonny's life would have looked if he hadn't chosen to become a mob boss. Just think of the movie "Sliding Doors," but with a Port Charles twist.
Joshua told Soap Hub in 2022 that his small role on the show certainly did give him the acting itch. He said, "I was 13, and it was the first time I was on a show where I wasn't an extra. I was playing a main character ... It felt like, 'This is where I belong and this is what I'm supposed to do.'"
Joshua's stint on the episode was a brief one, but also a memorable one. The young actor returned to "General Hospital" to play Adam, one of Josslyn Jack's classmates, in 2022. The young actor must be doing something right because it looks like the writers of the soap have some big plans for his character.
Josslyn is tipped to have a new romance with a classmate
Joshua Benard has only been playing Adam in a handful of episodes on "General Hospital" so far. But that might all change. Adam seems to be a troublemaker over at Port Charles University. He's already rubbed Josslyn Jacks the wrong way, as detailed by Soaps in Depth, and seems to enjoy meddling in other people's business. In Soap Opera Digest's 2023 fall preview, the writers of the show also seem to suggest that Josslyn is going to get close to a classmate for an upcoming storyline. Could that classmate happen to be Adam? Maybe.
If Adam and Josslyn do end up in a relationship, then that means Joshua might end up having some screen time with Maurice's ex-wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). It wouldn't be surprising if Adam and Sonny Corinthos ended up crossing paths, too. Talk about coming full circle, right?
When asked if his famous father ever gives him acting advice, Joshua told Soap Opera Digest in 2022, "My dad was on set, but he was doing another scene. He doesn't usually give me advice with acting. Sometimes I say, 'Just tell me something! Tell me whatever!' and he's like, 'No, if I don't need to, that means you're doing good.'"