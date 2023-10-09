Adam Isn't The First General Hospital Character Maurice Benard's Son Joshua Has Played

Without Sonny Corinthos trying to control the streets of Port Charles, "General Hospital" wouldn't be the same. The top five Sonny Corinthos moments from Maurice Benard's years on General Hospital certainly read like a wild diary from a mad mob boss who is obsessed with power, getting rid of the people that get in his way, and of course, protecting his family — which is what Sonny's life on "General Hospital" really is like.

For Maurice though, being an actor just seemed to be the right fit for him from the very beginning. It helped him build the confidence he needed when he was still young. "I like to take a lot of chances and, as an actor, I take a lot of chances. It's that danger that I like, not knowing if I can do something and then doing it," he said in an interview with Soap Opera Digest in 1989.

It seems like acting is in the Benard genes, as Maurice's son Joshua Benard has also followed in his father's famous footsteps. While a lot of his fans might recognize him best as his character Adam, Joshua starred in another "General Hospital" episode that a lot of viewers might have forgotten about.