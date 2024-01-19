Chyler Leigh's 90s Fave Is Just As Cool As She Is - Exclusive

The Hallmark Channel combines their telltale family drama with elements of science fiction in their show "The Way Home." The show stars Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry, Andie MacDowell as Kat's mother Del Landry, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Kat's daughter Alice Dhawan.

In Season 1, viewers learn Kat and Del were estranged for a long time. When they reunite and Alice visits Del's home, the power of time travel (plus a magic pond) sends Alice back to the '90s — and she meets her younger mother and grandmother, along with family members who are no longer around. Kat ends up in the past as well and tries to change things for her family.

The highly-anticipated second season of "The Way Home" premieres on January 21, 2024 — however, The List got early access a few days beforehand at a screening at The Garland hotel in Los Angeles, where we interviewed Leigh and Laflamme-Snow and attended a Q&A. Leigh spilled to us that she opened "The Way Home" Season 2 with an epic make out, and when The List asked about her "favorite trend" originating from the '90s (the series NAILS the nostalgia), Leigh touched on how Gwen Stefani's looks inspired her.