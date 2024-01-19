Chyler Leigh Opens The Way Home Season 2 With Epic Make Out (& Teases More To Come) - Exclusive

Warning: "The Way Home" Season 2 spoilers ahead!

Fans of "The Way Home" are surely excited for all the twists, turns, and mysteries that are headed their way in this Hallmark series' second season, which premieres on January 21. But Season 2 of this mystery drama is going to have more than just plenty of time travel and mysteries to solve; there's some romance in store, too. Season 2 of "The Way Home" starts with one seriously passionate makeout session, which may be setting the scene for an extra romance-filled season. In an exclusive interview with The List, the show's star Chyler Leigh talks about what else is in store.



Chyler Leigh has always felt connected to her character in "The Way Home," Kat Landry. So who better to talk to about the whirlwind romance Kat is in the middle of? The List attended a screening event and Q&A with Leigh and her co-star, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, who plays Alice, at the Garland Hotel in Los Angeles on January 17. Of course, we asked Leigh about the romance that's coming this season. "I mean – it wouldn't be a Hallmark show if we didn't have the love and drama, right?" Leigh said, before adding something we can all agree on: "Got to have the drama."

So yes, it seems that the passionate yet somewhat tension-filled make-out we see between Kat and Elliot in this season's first episode is just the beginning of the love and the drama headed our way this season.