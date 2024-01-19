Chyler Leigh Opens The Way Home Season 2 With Epic Make Out (& Teases More To Come) - Exclusive
Warning: "The Way Home" Season 2 spoilers ahead!
Fans of "The Way Home" are surely excited for all the twists, turns, and mysteries that are headed their way in this Hallmark series' second season, which premieres on January 21. But Season 2 of this mystery drama is going to have more than just plenty of time travel and mysteries to solve; there's some romance in store, too. Season 2 of "The Way Home" starts with one seriously passionate makeout session, which may be setting the scene for an extra romance-filled season. In an exclusive interview with The List, the show's star Chyler Leigh talks about what else is in store.
Chyler Leigh has always felt connected to her character in "The Way Home," Kat Landry. So who better to talk to about the whirlwind romance Kat is in the middle of? The List attended a screening event and Q&A with Leigh and her co-star, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, who plays Alice, at the Garland Hotel in Los Angeles on January 17. Of course, we asked Leigh about the romance that's coming this season. "I mean – it wouldn't be a Hallmark show if we didn't have the love and drama, right?" Leigh said, before adding something we can all agree on: "Got to have the drama."
So yes, it seems that the passionate yet somewhat tension-filled make-out we see between Kat and Elliot in this season's first episode is just the beginning of the love and the drama headed our way this season.
Kat and Elliot's love story may continue
While the Hallmark Channel may be known for love stories, the network doesn't typically tend toward racy love scenes. Clearly though, "The Way Home" is willing to go a bit further in this way than other Hallmark content. In Season 1, Chyler Leigh weighed in on her kiss with Evan Williams, who plays Elliot Augustine, that pushed Hallmark boundaries. And it's easy to see from the first episode of Season 2 that the new season will be no different.
Kat and Elliot are this series' slow-burn romance, and, since Season 1, it's been easy to root for these friends to become more. In the second season, though, we get to see a lot more of this pair in their youth and get more insight into just how difficult losing Kat was for Elliot when she got engaged to Brady all those years ago. This gives even more background to the pair's relationship and makes their struggles to get the timing right even more frustrating.
But with a frustrating slow-burn romance comes the hope that they will work it out, as well as excitement for the drama in store. As the saying goes, "Nothing good comes easy." And in a show all about time, hopefully by the end of Season 2, these two will finally get their timing right.