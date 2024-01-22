Inside Christina Applegate's Relationship With Ex-Husband Johnathon Schaech
Actor Christina Applegate has excelled in both film and television with her breakout role as Kelly Bundy coming in 1987 in "Married... with Children" when she was only 15. She went on to star in further TV shows and movies such as "Jesse," "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," and "Bad Moms." In addition to enjoying such an impressive Hollywood career, she had an amazing life off-screen for a time with her ex-husband, fellow actor Johnathon Schaech.
The couple's relationship began as "Married...with Children" came to an end in 1997. Also at the top of his game, Schaech starred in 1995's "How to Make an American Quilt" and "That Thing You Do" the following year. Therefore, it was no surprise that the two crossed paths. After four years together, they tied the knot in 2001. Unfortunately, they would only last as husband and wife for a few short years. Though their breakup was amicable, Schaech suffered immensely after the marriage ended.
Johnathon Schaech struggled with substance abuse after the divorce
Johnathon Schaech and Christina Applegate's marriage came crashing down in December 2005 when the couple announced their separation. In Schaech's official divorce filing, he cited irreconcilable differences. The two had no children together, nor were they interested in battling over finances. The divorce was finalized in August 2007, with Applegate walking away with the couple's Los Angeles properties and a Lexus. Schaech kept a Mercedes-Benz and a Buddha statute from one of their homes. Neither received spousal support. After the smoke cleared, they never spoke publicly about why they chose to end their marriage, though Schaech did reveal in a December 2020 Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) that he turned to drugs after the split.
"Being raised Catholic and having parents that are still together over 50 years, I felt I failed everyone. I thought God had given up on me. Sex, drugs, alcohol, and dark nights became who I was. I knew I needed to find someone who loved me as much as I loved them," Schaech revealed. He moved on with actor Jana Kramer in 2008, and the pair married in 2010. However, they divorced after just 12 days, with Schaech admitting that he hoped the new relationship would help him get over Applegate. "I wasn't healed [after the divorce]. I hadn't taken time to heal myself from that broken heart," Schaech told Kramer during an April 2022 episode of her "Whine Down" podcast.
Schaech congratulated Applegate on her new marriage
Christina Applegate found love with Martyn LeNoble after several years of friendship.LeNoble supported Applegate through her health struggles including her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis, and they began a romantic relationship in 2009. During a chat with People, Applegate praised LeNoble, stating, "I'm very grateful to Martyn for coming along at a time that he did because he's been my rock through all of this." The following year, LeNoble popped the question, and in January 2011, Applegate and LeNoble welcomed their daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, before walking down the aisle in 2013. Applegate's ex-husband, Johnathon Schaech, hailed Applegate and LeNoble in a December 2020 chat with Us Weekly, sharing: "[They] have a wonderful family. She's cancer-free and is an absolute hero for others and to my family."
Schaech quietly wed book publicist Julie Solomon in July 2013. Applegate remains with LeNoble and is unfortunately enduring a new health battle with multiple sclerosis. After her surprise appearance at the 75th Primetime Emmys in January 2024, which earned Applegate a standing ovation, Schaech also cheered her on, tweeting, "She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F**k MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!" Needless to say, these famous exes remain on great terms.