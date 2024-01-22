Inside Christina Applegate's Relationship With Ex-Husband Johnathon Schaech

Johnathon Schaech and Christina Applegate's marriage came crashing down in December 2005 when the couple announced their separation. In Schaech's official divorce filing, he cited irreconcilable differences. The two had no children together, nor were they interested in battling over finances. The divorce was finalized in August 2007, with Applegate walking away with the couple's Los Angeles properties and a Lexus. Schaech kept a Mercedes-Benz and a Buddha statute from one of their homes. Neither received spousal support. After the smoke cleared, they never spoke publicly about why they chose to end their marriage, though Schaech did reveal in a December 2020 Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) that he turned to drugs after the split.

"Being raised Catholic and having parents that are still together over 50 years, I felt I failed everyone. I thought God had given up on me. Sex, drugs, alcohol, and dark nights became who I was. I knew I needed to find someone who loved me as much as I loved them," Schaech revealed. He moved on with actor Jana Kramer in 2008, and the pair married in 2010. However, they divorced after just 12 days, with Schaech admitting that he hoped the new relationship would help him get over Applegate. "I wasn't healed [after the divorce]. I hadn't taken time to heal myself from that broken heart," Schaech told Kramer during an April 2022 episode of her "Whine Down" podcast.