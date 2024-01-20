The Heartbreaking Death Of Kyle Richards' Best Friend, Lorene Shea

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and actress Kyle Richards has shown both the good and bad aspects of her life since the reality show's premiere in 2010. Fans have followed along with Richards through marital rumors, family turmoil, and cast drama. Shockingly, in May 2022, the actor revealed that she'd suffered a much more tragic loss when her best friend, Lorene Shea, died.

Shea was not a Housewife, but did make a short appearance alongside Richards in at least one episode. The two had been friends since age seven. During Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards opened up about Shea's death, stating in a December 2023 episode, "She's definitely the most important person in my life outside of my family, who knows more about me than anybody else –– including my husband –– you know, your best friend all those years knows everything." While many details surrounding her death are unknown, it seems that Shea was struggling for quite some time before her passing.