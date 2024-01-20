The Heartbreaking Death Of Kyle Richards' Best Friend, Lorene Shea
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and actress Kyle Richards has shown both the good and bad aspects of her life since the reality show's premiere in 2010. Fans have followed along with Richards through marital rumors, family turmoil, and cast drama. Shockingly, in May 2022, the actor revealed that she'd suffered a much more tragic loss when her best friend, Lorene Shea, died.
Shea was not a Housewife, but did make a short appearance alongside Richards in at least one episode. The two had been friends since age seven. During Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards opened up about Shea's death, stating in a December 2023 episode, "She's definitely the most important person in my life outside of my family, who knows more about me than anybody else –– including my husband –– you know, your best friend all those years knows everything." While many details surrounding her death are unknown, it seems that Shea was struggling for quite some time before her passing.
Lorene Shea lost her battle with depression
Lorene Shea passed away on May 1, 2022. Sadly, Shea died by suicide. Her best friend, Kyle Richards, announced her death in a tearjerking Instagram post. In the post, Richards shared multiple images of the two throughout the years, even in childhood, with a lengthy caption revealing that Shea had been battling with her mental illness. "Not that long ago she started to suffer from debilitating depression. She had always been a happy person. How did this happen?" Richards questioned in the lengthy caption.
It's clear Richards was caught off guard by the death of her dear friend, who she felt was living a great life. "I don't know what happened because she was so together. I mean, even in my will, she was in charge of my children, my money, everything," Richards said in Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." It seems that Shea's battle with depression lasted for several years.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Lorene's loved ones tried to get her help before her death
In Kyle Richards' tribute post to Lorene Shea, who died at age 52, she indicated that after learning of Shea's depression, her loved ones tried to get her assistance. "All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help," Richards wrote on Instagram. She didn't elaborate on what type of assistance they sought out, but the "Days Of Our Lives" star slammed the healthcare system, which she feels did not offer her best friend proper services to treat her mental health illness.
In addition to two children, Shea leaves behind a husband, James Shea. Richards paid homage to Shea once again in a celebration of life with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which was broadcast on an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in January 2024. The grief resulting from Shea's passing has unquestionably deeply affected numerous individuals.