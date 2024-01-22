All The Signs J.Lo And Ben Affleck Are Headed For A Second Split

The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck saga is a captivating tale of romance, separation, and a stunning reunion in a love story that has spanned two decades. The Hollywood A-listers initially stole the spotlight in the early 2000s when they goot engaged, only to part ways in 2003. Fast forward to the present, and Bennifer 2.0 has taken the entertainment world by storm. The couple's unexpected reunion in 2021 and wedding in July 2022 sparked a renewed fascination among fans, with the pair's public appearances and social media posts becoming a hot topic of conversation. The scrutiny has resulted in several rumors that Lopez and Affleck may be splitting for a second time.

The blogosphere is abuzz with speculation about Bennifer 2.0's potential divorce, with Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, even expressing doubts about the marriage. The same month that Lopez and Affleck tied the night, Noa shared with the Daily Mail, "I wish her and Ben the best, but I'm not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love, but she's been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever." Noa's words aren't the only signal that there may be trouble in paradise.