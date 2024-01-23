A Look Back At Van Halen Singer David Lee Roth's Whirlwind Fling With Brooke Shields

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, legendary rock star David Lee Roth — who was the frontman for iconic band Van Halen — and movie star Brooke Shields were rumored to have dated in 1986. Across the internet, there are several photos of the two together, although details of any kind of real relationship are scant. Both have had a long list of romantic partners, with Roth linked to relationships with nearly 20 women throughout his life.

Because of their incredibly successful careers, both had become international superstars and when they got together, their pictures were plastered all over the news media. At the time, Roth was 32 years old while Shields was only 21, but that didn't seem to make a difference to them when they hooked up. Ironically, at least according to Celeb Riot, Roth allegedly preferred dating women who were six years his junior, while Shields allegedly went for men six years older than her, so the pairing seems like they would have been a match made in heaven.

Alas, like many celebrity romances, after a brief dalliance, it seems that Roth and Shields split up after a few months.