Ana Navarro's Shadiest Moments On The View
Fans of the talk show "The View" know that there is no shortage of opinions at the table, and sometimes the hot topics the co-hosts love to discuss result in arguments that just go too far. Since Barbara Walters created "The View" in 1997, the show has paved the way for women to share their opinions and discuss current events in the news, and with that comes high-running emotions, drama, and its fair share of shady moments. One co-host that embodies all of these fiery expectations is Ana Navarro.
A political strategist and commentator by trade, Navarro first appeared on the show as a guest in 2013 and continued to make occasional appearances before joining permanently for season 26 in 2022. Over her time on "The View," she's ruffled more than a few feathers, prompting arguments online with former co-host Meghan McCain and regular clashes with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on-air. Navarro isn't shy about her opinions, and she's certainly no stranger to throwing shade when she doesn't approve of something.
Navarro supposedly insulted Meghan McCain
One of Ana Navarro's most talked-about moments on "The View" was on the December 14, 2023 episode when the co-hosts were discussing Hunter Biden. Navarro gave her opinion on the matter of Hunter Biden allegedly using his last name to get a leg up in the media.
"Joe Biden's crime is being Hunter Biden's father," she said. "And being Hunter Biden's very loving father ... Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"
The studio audience and Navarro's co-hosts reacted with laughter and shock when they understood what she had said as the conversation continued. Co-host Sara Haines questioned Navarro and asked who she was referring to, but Navarro assured the table that she wasn't talking about any of the current co-hosts. While she never mentioned anyone by name, many viewers believe that the comment was made about former co-host Meghan McCain, daughter of the late John McCain, with whom many of the co-hosts clashed while on the show. Meghan McCain also assumed the comment was about her, and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out her former coworkers for continuing to insult her on the show and accuse them of slander.
Navarro poked fun at Joy Behar's high-waisted pants
While some of Ana Navarro's most controversial moments on "The View" tend to be more serious, some of them have hilarious consequences. On the November 16, 2023 episode, Navarro was not on the show, but that didn't stop her from sharing her opinion on co-host Joy Behar's choice of clothing. When the show had resumed after a commercial break, Behar shared a text that she had received from Navarro.
"I wanted to just tell everybody I got a text from Ana Navarro [during the commercial break]. And she said, she goes, 'Pull your pants down. They're riding all the way up to your boobs. You look like Urkel.'"
Instead of being upset by the comment on her outfit, Behar took it in stride, showing off her red high-waisted pants to the audience. She even took it one step further pulling her pants even higher than they were before while asking, "How's this, Ana? Like this better, Ana?" Apparently, Navarro doesn't even have to be in the studio to cause a scene.
Navarro gave her co-host a questionable gift
Ana Navarro is known for her snappy comments and comebacks on "The View," but sometimes her shadiest moments run a little deeper than a passing quip. Such is the case with the tension between Navarro and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. Griffin also joined "The View" as a permanent host with Navarro in season 26, and while both women are members of the Republican party, they frequently clash over political issues. Navarro took a dig at Griffin on the episode that aired on January 5, 2024, when Navarro handed out presents to her co-hosts while celebrating her birthday on-air.
She handed out bags that were patterned with different animals on them, and when Joy Behar said she wanted the elephant-patterned bag, Navarro refused and gave it to Griffin. She explained that Griffin deserved it since she was a Republican, and added, "You get the elephant, because, God knows, it's a work in progress."
Navarro and Griffin have experienced some tense moments before, like when the table discussed if the Republican party was purposely turning people of color against each other. Navarro repeated her viewpoint multiple times before becoming frustrated when Griffin refused to understand what she was talking about. The argument fizzled out, but it obviously left a bad taste in Navarro and Griffin's mouth.