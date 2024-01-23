Ana Navarro's Shadiest Moments On The View

One of Ana Navarro's most talked-about moments on "The View" was on the December 14, 2023 episode when the co-hosts were discussing Hunter Biden. Navarro gave her opinion on the matter of Hunter Biden allegedly using his last name to get a leg up in the media.

"Joe Biden's crime is being Hunter Biden's father," she said. "And being Hunter Biden's very loving father ... Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"

The studio audience and Navarro's co-hosts reacted with laughter and shock when they understood what she had said as the conversation continued. Co-host Sara Haines questioned Navarro and asked who she was referring to, but Navarro assured the table that she wasn't talking about any of the current co-hosts. While she never mentioned anyone by name, many viewers believe that the comment was made about former co-host Meghan McCain, daughter of the late John McCain, with whom many of the co-hosts clashed while on the show. Meghan McCain also assumed the comment was about her, and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out her former coworkers for continuing to insult her on the show and accuse them of slander.