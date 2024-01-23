What We Know About Renee Rapp's Low-Key Dating Life

Despite the fact that Reneé Rapp told People in August 2023, "I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship," fans have been trying to glean any information about the singer's love life they can. Rumors started swirling in January 2023 when TikTok star Alissa Carrington shared a picture with Rapp on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday. The two are holding hands in the photo, which prompted questions in the comments as to their relationship status. While Rapp has never explicitly named who she's dating, on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February 2023, she did confirm she was seeing someone.

"I am very happy, and I am seeing somebody that makes me really happy. I feel very appreciated," she explained. "I don't feel like I've been made to feel small or like I need to make myself smaller to make them feel comfortable."

Rapp also posted a picture of her and Carrington on Instagram in August 2023, tagging the TikToker in the photo of them on a night out in New York with friends. The post shows Carrington and Rapp in an embrace, and prompted a whole new wave of rumors about the two of them in a relationship.