What We Know About Renee Rapp's Low-Key Dating Life
Reneé Rapp is quickly becoming this generation's biggest star. She first gained notoriety after winning Best Performance by an Actress at the 2018 Jimmy Awards, which hands out scholarships to high school students pursuing musical theater. Soon after the win, she landed the role of Regina George in "Mean Girls" on Broadway, making her debut in 2019. Her career took off after that, resulting in her releasing original music, selling out tour dates, appearing on "The Sex Lives of College Girls" on HBO Max, and starring in the "Mean Girls" movie musical. While Rapp is not shy about sharing her opinions, there are other parts of her life that she prefers to keep private.
One part of her life that Rapp doesn't feel like sharing with the masses is her love life. She's been quite successful so far, as the "Snow Angel" singer has yet to publicly confirm any relationships, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on who she's seeing.
Rapp is reportedly dating Alissa Carrington
Despite the fact that Reneé Rapp told People in August 2023, "I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship," fans have been trying to glean any information about the singer's love life they can. Rumors started swirling in January 2023 when TikTok star Alissa Carrington shared a picture with Rapp on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday. The two are holding hands in the photo, which prompted questions in the comments as to their relationship status. While Rapp has never explicitly named who she's dating, on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February 2023, she did confirm she was seeing someone.
"I am very happy, and I am seeing somebody that makes me really happy. I feel very appreciated," she explained. "I don't feel like I've been made to feel small or like I need to make myself smaller to make them feel comfortable."
Rapp also posted a picture of her and Carrington on Instagram in August 2023, tagging the TikToker in the photo of them on a night out in New York with friends. The post shows Carrington and Rapp in an embrace, and prompted a whole new wave of rumors about the two of them in a relationship.
Rapp is very open about her sexuality
Reneé Rapp might not want her relationships and dating life in the public eye, but one thing she isn't afraid to share with her fans is her sexuality. Rapp is openly bisexual, and not afraid to talk about it, although that wasn't always the case. She spoke to The Cut in August 2023 about how playing Leighton Murray, a closeted lesbian on "The Sex Lives of College Girls," made Rapp question her own identity.
"I literally hated myself for months because I'm bisexual," she said. "I had a boyfriend at the time, and I was being very homophobic to myself. I was like, 'I don't deserve to be doing this; I'm not gay enough.'"
As time went on (and that relationship ended), Rapp was better able to understand herself and take ownership of her identity, and figure out what her type was. In the same interview, she quipped, "I'm in a very brunette era. Anybody with, like, brown curly hair is like kryptonite to me," giving fans even more reason to believe that Rapp and Alissa Carrington are going strong.