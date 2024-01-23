Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Sam Alexis Woods grew up in a loving family, despite her parents' divorce. Her mother, Elin Nordegren, decided to split with Tiger Woods because of his alleged affairs. The pro golfer didn't go into details about the reason behind their breakup, but he admitted it was his fault. "I have let my family down, and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart," he wrote on his website in 2009 (via CNN). The star added, "I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves." A few months later, Tiger admitted that he cheated on his wife.

But despite these problems, Sam and her brother, Charlie Axel Woods, were showered with love by their parents. Tiger and his former wife told the media that their children come first. They adore their kids, saying Sam's birth was a unique experience. "I think Elin and I talked about it on our first night, 'How can you love something so much that didn't exist the day before?'" Tiger confessed in a press conference, recalling the day they brought Sam home from the hospital where she was born (via People).

Even her name has a special meaning, according to the professional golfer, as Tiger Woods' father used to call him "Sam" in childhood. The athlete's daughter came into this world the day after Father's Day, so he decided to give her his former nickname.