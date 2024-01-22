The Stunning Transformation Of Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan has quickly become one of the world's most in-demand actresses, and the surprising secret to her success has been something that many actors don't have the self discipline to do. She's willing to wait for that special story to come around — even if it means being out of work for months at a time.

When Keegan left the safety of her first job on a soap opera, she admitted during an interview on "Fearne Cotton's Happy Place," "I remember speaking to my agent, and there was scripts coming in, but they didn't feel the next step for me."

When that special script did eventually come around, Keegan became an even bigger star. She's since taken the time to craft an acting career that has everyone around the globe watching and waiting for her next role to be released. Yet, many fans would be surprised to know that she once admitted to The Guardian, "I never plan, because I don't like the thought of failure. I think maybe that's why I don't want to think too much about tomorrow. I just want to be in the moment."

Keegan is the moment, and she's soaking in all of her success following the release of her most recent series "Fool Me Once." Taking the time to choose projects that are the most important to her has led her to have both a successful career and a stunning transformation.