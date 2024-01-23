Travis Kelce Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Travis Kelce signed a new four-year $57 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, which should see the football player making about $14 million a year until 2026. One of his very first real estate purchases after securing the contract was a building to house his Ignition Lab, a STEM facility for teens, part of his 87 & Running charity. It's unknown how much he spent on the location, but his personal purchases have been well-documented, starting with the $995,000 he spent on his 4,200-square-foot home. The property was nestled in the city's Briarcliff West high-end neighborhood. After staying in the residence for several years, Kelce upgraded to a stunning estate with much more space and more security.

In October 2023, Kelce dropped $6 million on a massive 17,000-square-foot residence in Leawood, KS. The suburb was declared one of the wealthiest in the United States in January 2023, so it was no wonder Kelce would find himself a home in this community. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is tucked away in a gated community, sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac near equally beautiful structures. There has been speculation suggesting that he acquired the residence to enhance his privacy, particularly amid the ongoing media attention surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift. With his new home having a six-car garage, that may have been another selling point considering Kelce's impressive vehicle collection.