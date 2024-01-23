Travis Kelce Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce has had a stellar career marked by exceptional achievements since being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jason Kelce, who was drafted in 2011 by the Philadelphia Eagles. Since joining the team, Kelce has excelled, playing a pivotal role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in the 2019 and 2022 seasons, climbing the ranks as one of the most well-paid players in the league, and he has the lavish lifestyle to prove it.
For Christmas 2023, Kelce teamed up with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick to create custom velour jumpsuits for each of his teammates and his brother. A quick glance at Patrick's website shows various merchandise with hefty price tags, such as $850 overalls and $400 track pants. Therefore, one-of-a-kind looks likely cost Kelce a pretty penny, though, with a reported net worth of $40 million, he can surely afford it, among other things.
Kelce treated himself to a new home in 2023
Travis Kelce signed a new four-year $57 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, which should see the football player making about $14 million a year until 2026. One of his very first real estate purchases after securing the contract was a building to house his Ignition Lab, a STEM facility for teens, part of his 87 & Running charity. It's unknown how much he spent on the location, but his personal purchases have been well-documented, starting with the $995,000 he spent on his 4,200-square-foot home. The property was nestled in the city's Briarcliff West high-end neighborhood. After staying in the residence for several years, Kelce upgraded to a stunning estate with much more space and more security.
In October 2023, Kelce dropped $6 million on a massive 17,000-square-foot residence in Leawood, KS. The suburb was declared one of the wealthiest in the United States in January 2023, so it was no wonder Kelce would find himself a home in this community. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is tucked away in a gated community, sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac near equally beautiful structures. There has been speculation suggesting that he acquired the residence to enhance his privacy, particularly amid the ongoing media attention surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift. With his new home having a six-car garage, that may have been another selling point considering Kelce's impressive vehicle collection.
Kelce is the owner of numerous luxury cars
Travis Kelce also seems to love splurging on his cars, some of which serve different purposes. The NFL star owns a 2014 GMC Terrain, which is believed to be his day-to-day SUV. However, Kelce has been spotted arriving at his games and practices driving a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. He also owns a 2016 Range Rover SV Autobiography, a 2015 Hyundai Genesis, a 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish, and even a classic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible. Among his most notable car purchases was his $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost, which his girlfriend Taylor Swift was seen riding in on at least one occasion. In total, it is believed that his entire fleet is worth almost $650,000.
Kelce is certainly not one to shy away from spending big money on his lifestyle. However, he also uses some of his wealth to make sure others live comfortably. In January 2024, he cut a check to make repairs to the home of an elderly Kansas City resident at risk of losing her house, clearly willing to lend a helping hand with his wealth.