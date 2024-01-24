The Transformation Of Usher

For decades, R&B legend Usher has been dominating the music industry with his smooth vocals and sensual ballads. Since releasing his first album at the tender age of 16, the singer and songwriter has continued to release critically acclaimed albums and chart-topping songs. Clubs around the world continue to play his iconic hits like "Yeah" and "DJ Got Us Falling in Love" years after they were released.

With a whopping eight Grammy Awards and eight American Music Awards, Usher has earned his nickname as "the king of R&B." But as the artist himself told "The Shade Room, he's more than that. "If I confine myself to just being a King of R&B, that would be too short-sighted," he said. "I love R&B — R&B is a segue to [so many] things." Usher's other accomplishments include performing on Broadway, acting in several films and TV shows, appearing as a judge of "The Voice," and starting his own charitable foundation.

So, how did Usher go from a kid performing in talent shows to one of the most successful artists of all time? We're breaking it all down.