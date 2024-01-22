Dexter King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s Youngest Son, Dead At 62

Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's youngest son, died on January 22, 2024 at age 62. The King Center shared the sad news, according to AP News, noting that its chairman had prostate cancer and went "peacefully in his sleep," according to his wife, Leah Weber King.

Dexter was an attorney and the King estate's president. He is survived by his wife, Leah, and his two living siblings, Martin Luther King III and Dr. Bernice A. King.

